Who is Madeleine Brockway, the 26-year-old going viral for her lavish Paris wedding

The wedding of Madeleine Brockway and Jacob LaGrone in Paris on November 18 was a lavish ceremony that caught the attention of many people on social media. Dubbed the “wedding of the century”, it sparked curiosity about the identity of the couple and the cost of their extravagant celebration.

Madeline Brockway, a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Fort Worth, Texas, is the daughter of Robert “Bob” Brockway, CEO of Bill Ussery Motors, the company behind Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Florida. The company made headlines in August for selling two locations, with profits reported between $150 million and $700 million.

The wedding festivities included several lavish events: a rehearsal dinner at the Palais Garnier, a stay at the Palace of Versailles, a private lunch at the Channel, and a bachelorette week at Amangiri, a luxurious resort in Utah. Although the exact location of the wedding is unknown, the video suggests that it took place in a garden overlooking the Eiffel Tower. Maroon 5’s Adam Levine performed as the newlyweds’ first dance.

Wedding costs were significant, with bachelorette week at Amangiri costing at least $3,150 (approximately Rs 2,62,441) per night. The festival included themed nights, including “Pretty in Pink,” “Aliens Among Us” and “Golden Hour.” For her final Bachelorette event, the theme of which was “Marie Antoinette’s Last Halloween,” Brockway wore a petticoat and powdered wig.

In Paris, Brockway and her friends enjoyed a private lunch in Chanel’s haute couture suite and stayed overnight at the exclusive Hotel Le Grand Control within the Palace of Versailles. The most luxurious suite there can cost up to $14,235 (approximately Rs 11,85,985) per night.

The wedding gift registry matched the grandeur of the event, which included items like a miniature lion statue for $580, a gravy boat for $860 and a 19-inch butterfly house for $12,500.

