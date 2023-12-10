Who is Lara Spencer's husband? All about Rick McVeigh

Lara Spencer met her husband Rick McVeigh on a blind date and never looked back.

TV personality best known for his hosting duties good Morning America and hgtv flea market flipBut when she’s not on air, she’s connecting with tech and finance entrepreneurs.

Rick is the founder of MarketAxess, a successful global electronic trading forum. He is also known for his philanthropy, which has been recognized with numerous awards over the years.

Lara and Rick were introduced by a mutual friend, and dated for two years before marrying in 2018. Although their jobs may be different, they still have a lot in common, like a love of sports and traveling.

So who is Lara Spencer’s husband? Here’s everything you need to know about Rick McVeigh.

They got engaged in 2018

lara spencer instagram

Lara and Rick met after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

After two years of dating, Rick popped the question and the couple got engaged in January 2018.

Both have been married before and have children from previous relationships. Lara was married to David Haffenreffer, a real estate broker and former reporter, with whom she has two children: Kate and Duff. Meanwhile, Rick has three adult daughters of his own.

They got married in 2018

lara spencer instagram

After just a few months of engagement, Lara and Rick got married in an outdoor ceremony in Vail, Colorado on September 1, 2018.

Lara was walked down the aisle by her son Duff, while Christina Perri’s song “A Thousand Years” played in the background.

Duff wore a dark suit, white shirt and pink tie and carried a flower at his lapel, matching her mother’s bouquet, which contained white dahlias, garden roses and freesia.

Lara wore a sleeveless Adam Zohar lace gown with a mermaid skirt and sheer cutouts. Her long, white veil trailed behind her and her dress.

The newlyweds enjoyed their time together going for a scenic bike ride in Colorado before their big day.

He is an alumnus of Miami University

lara spencer instagram

Rick attended Miami (Ohio) University as an undergraduate, where he graduated with a degree in Finance in 1981. He played on the school’s golf team and was co-captain of the golf team during his senior season, when he helped lead the team to the Mid-American Conference men’s golf championship.

Rick recalled his time at the University of Miami, saying, “My experience at Miami was a perfect combination of academic, athletic and personal development.”

“Partly as a result of that experience, I have found interesting opportunities throughout my professional career and had the confidence to take risks when the right career opportunity presented itself.”

Rick has given back to his alma mater in the form of scholarships for the golf team and the Farmer School of Business. In 2020, he was named Philanthropist of the Year by the University of Miami after donating $20 million for the construction of the Richard M. McVeigh Data Science Building, designed to house several departments including emerging technology in business and design Was.

they are sports fans

lara spencer instagram

What Lara and Rick have in common is their shared love of sports, or at the very least, attending recreational sporting events.

The pair were photographed sharing a kiss at the US Open in 2018, shortly after their wedding. They continued their series of tennis events by posting a silly smiling selfie of them together on Lara’s Instagram when she attends Wimbledon in 2022.

“@tomcruise watching the Wimbledon men’s final while we watch the @k1ngkyrg1os show! Who do you want to win?” Lara captioned another picture where she was keeping an eye on the actor in the crowd.

They also attended the 2022 US Open together, where they supported Serena Williams.

Furthermore, the couple enjoys watching baseball together. In 2021, Lara shared a roundup of photos of her first time at Fenway Park with Rick.

“These pictures = first time at Fenway Park = homerun. Yep. Super puny – but true. Couldn’t be more fun than having 1-Wally 2-and Jenny on the field, 3-in the bullpen wa babe, 4- Watching the Yanks and the Sox with more babies, and then… 5-a perfect perfect rainbow,” she wrote alongside photos of her and Rick smiling on the field and in the bullpen.

He watched the New York Yankees take on the Red Sox once again at Yankee Stadium in July 2022. “Homerun of a Sunday ⚾️🧢❤️,” Lara captioned a photo of the pair toasting cups of beer.

He founded a trading company

lara spencer instagram

In 2000, Rick founded MarketAccess, a global electronic trading forum where he serves as CEO as well as Chairman of the Executive Board.

MarketAxess has offices around the world, with its headquarters in New York, and other offices in London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sao Paulo.

Prior to founding MarketAccess, Rick worked for JPMorgan & Co., where he ran the company’s North American fixed income sales and managed institutional distribution of fixed income securities to investors. Rick initially proposed the business model for MarketAccess in 1999 as part of JPMorgan’s LabMorgan program.

Rick told Fortune in 2014, “I always wanted to work on Wall Street. But I never imagined the magnitude of what’s happening now—that I could have a role in changing how Wall Street really works. Will happen.”

In 2012, Rick was named Ernst & Young National Entrepreneur of the Year for Financial Services, and he has been named to the Institutional Investor Tech 40 list more than a dozen times.

they are travel partners

lara spencer instagram

With a company that has offices all over the world, Rick travels frequently for work. Lara’s job as a news anchor also takes her everywhere, and sometimes they join each other on their travels.

“Making the *max* of 24 hours. Thank you London for such happy memories. My son,” Lara captioned a slideshow of photos of herself with Rick in June 2022 in London, where Rick’s company has offices. Take care. ❤️.”

Of course, they also make time to travel for fun, like a recent family trip to Greece.

The couple also traveled to Capri, Italy and the Amalfi Coast to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

“After 3 years of marriage… but worth the wait 🇮🇹❤️,” Lara captioned a photo of herself and Rick smiling on the Italian coast.

Before their wedding, Rick and Lara visited Paris, France, where she shared a selfie taken by Rick of the two of them in front of the Eiffel Tower, joking that “in the first 3 attempts of this selfie I had #EiffelTower was coming out from.” Head like a single antenna.”

Source: people.com