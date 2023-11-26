Who is Kareena Silva? Mexican boxer David Benavidez’s fiancee

David Benavidez, boxer of Ecuadorian and Mexican descent, KO Demetrius Andrade saturday in las vegas To retain his WBC interim super middleweight title. Had to watch the match from ringside seat Kareena Silva, his fiancee, who has supported him and been a great support to his career and his family in recent years. Here, we learn a little more about him.

Who is David Benavidez’s girlfriend Karina Silva?

Karina Silva is a model, entrepreneur and social media influencer. Although it is unknown how and when she met Benavidez, her first publication on social media dates back to 2019.

entrepreneur

Apart from her lifestyle as a model and social media influencerWhere he has 124,000 followers, Silva has started three businesses: dress with love, naked by kareena And botanica beauty,

dress with lovealso known as Seattle Boutiqueis a women’s fashion clothing store located in Seattle. naked by kareena Specializes in selling luxury shapewear. Furthermore, he has a beauty studio,

travel and fashion

on that Instagram Account, Kareena often shares pictures with her son and boxer. as well as Postcards from his travels and holidays Apart from sharing her top looks and tips with her thousands of followers, she also visited places like Maldives, Colombia, Qatar and MiamiSince she is a fashion Lover.

Family life with David Benavidez

Benavidez and Silva, along with their son Anthony, have created a beautiful family. Who was born in September 2020. They had announced their engagement in May this year. “We got engaged in the same city where we met, fell in love, and had our first child. So many special moments together,” she shared in a post Instagram,

Last September they announced they were expecting their second child, and revealed it was a girl, “We have been so loved and blessed! Thank you to all our friends and family for always being there in the most important moments of our lives. Our kids are our world and we couldn’t be happier,” he posted.

Source: en.as.com