Who is Jennifer Garner’s simple entrepreneur boyfriend, John Miller?

Jennifer Garner and her longtime non-Hollywood boyfriend John Miller have been spotted out and about several times recently.

Last week, Surname The 51-year-old actress was all smiles as she spoke to her boyfriend through the car window before giving him a smooch, according to British media.

Earlier, in early November, according to People magazine, they were spotted walking hand-in-hand on a rare public outing in Santa Monica, Los Angeles.

Unlike Garner’s ex-husband Ben Affleck and his new wife Jennifer Lopez — who publicly rekindled their romance in 2021 — 13 going on 30 There is more of a secret romance between the star and her low-key man that has been hidden from the public until now.

Jennifer Garner with Hollywood friend Reese Witherspoon in 2017. Photo: Handout

Here’s what we know about Garner’s lesser-known BF, who she’s been dating on-and-off since 2018:

What does John Miller do for a living?

Jennifer Garner’s new partner is a tech entrepreneur. Photo: @jennifer.garner/Instagram

According to Town & Country Mag, Miller is an inventor and entrepreneur.

According to the source, Miller, born in 1978 and raised in Los Angeles, studied economics at the University of Redlands in California and later received a law degree from Stanford.

His bio on start-up founding platform F6S states that Miller is an “inventor and entrepreneur focused on how new technologies will impact the retail and restaurant industries.” It also lists that he worked at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and was the managing editor of Nanotechnology Law & Business.

Jennifer Garner has been married twice but according to sources she is in no rush to do so again. Photo: @jennifer.garner/Instagram

He is now the founder of Cali Group, which owns CaliBurger. “We really think of ourselves as a technology company selling cheeseburgers,” Miller said in 2017.

He has a past relationship with Jennifer Garner

According to US Weekly, Garner and Miller began dating in 2018, split in 2020, and got back together in 2021. During the time they were apart, Garner was seen going on a date with Bradley Cooper, which included a walk on the Malibu beach. However these turned out to be mere rumours, as sources later denied that they were dating.

Miller was married to a violinist.

Caroline Campbell is the ex-wife of John Miller. Photo: @carolinetheviolinist/Instagram

Like Garner, Miller has also been married before. According to Town & Country Mag, he married violinist Caroline Campbell in 2005 and filed for divorce six years later. They reconciled in 2012, before filing divorce papers again two years later. The split was not officially finalized until November 2018.

Does John Miller have kids?

Jennifer Garner still does Hollywood work from time to time, but her new partner isn’t as popular on the red carpet. Photo: @jennifer.garner/Instagram

Miller has two children from his previous marriage to Caroline Campbell.

According to Town & Country Mag, they have a daughter and a son: Violet and Quest, although not much is known about the pair.

Meanwhile, Garner has three children with Ben Affleck: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. In April 2022, an Us Weekly article reported that Miller’s children met Garner in a “casual and easygoing” setting.

Who is Jennifer Garner married to?

Jennifer Garner, left, and Ben Affleck at the Oscars in 2013 while they were still together. Photo: AP

Jennifer Garner has been married twice.

She was previously married to husband Scott Foley – her co-star on the TV show Felicity- From 2000 to 2004. Shortly after separating from Foley, Garner walked down the aisle again, this time with Daring And pearl harbor Colleague Ben Affleck, per Parade. The source says that they were together from 2005 to 2018, but had already parted ways in 2015.

According to an interview with a source close to the couple in Us Weekly, although she’s clearly smitten with her new boyfriend, it looks like Jen is in no rush to get married again anytime soon. “They’re happier being a regular, under-the-radar couple and don’t need anyone else’s validation to know that they’re meant to be together,” she explained.

Where is Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband Ben Affleck now?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are a more public couple than Jennifer Garner and John Miller. Photo: GC Images Affleck, 51, also found love again after his divorce from Garner. Last year he married pop superstar J. Lo, and as a result more children have been added to their blended family. Hi! According to , Affleck is considered a stepfather to Lopez’s twin children Emme and Max, both 15. Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck expect to be good parents to each other’s children from a previous marriage. Photo: @jlo/Instagram

The “Jenny from the Block” singer told Vogue: “They [the children] They are teenagers having a lot of emotions. But so far it’s going really well.” He added, “I look forward to moving forward together with my family [Affleck’s] The kids have a new ally in me and they have a new ally in my kids, someone who really loves them and cares about them, but can have a different perspective and help me with those things. What I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

