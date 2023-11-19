Who is Ilya Sutskever, the man at the center of OpenAI’s leadership transition – and why is he so worried about AI superintelligence going bad?

As speculation rages over the leadership change at OpenAI announced Friday, much attention is turning to one person at the center of it all: Ilya Sutskever. Sutskever, the company’s chief scientist, also serves on the OpenAI board, which ousted CEO Sam Altman yesterday, claiming somewhat mysteriously that Altman was not being “consistently forthright” with it.

Last month, Sutskever, who generally stays out of the media spotlight, sat down with MIT Technology Review For a long interview. The Israeli-Canadian told the magazine that his new focus was on how to prevent an artificial superintelligence – which could surpass humans but as far as we know doesn’t yet exist – from going rogue. .

Sutskever was born in Soviet Russia but raised in Jerusalem from the age of five. He then studied at the University of Toronto with artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, sometimes referred to as the “Godfather of AI”.

Earlier this year, Hinton left Google and warned that AI companies were racing toward danger by aggressively building generative-AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. “It’s hard to see how you can stop bad actors from using it for bad things,” he said. new York Times,

Hinton and two of his graduate students—one of whom is Sutskever—developed a neural network in 2021 that they trained to identify objects in photos. This project, called AlexNet, showed that neural networks were much better than general estimation at pattern recognition.

Impressed, Google bought Hinton’s spin-off DNNresearch and hired Sutskever. While at the tech giant, Sutskever helped show that the same type of pattern recognition demonstrated by AlexNet for images could also work for words and sentences.

But Sutskever soon came to the attention of another powerful player in artificial intelligence: Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The spunky billionaire has long warned about the potential threats posed by AI to humanity. He said that several years ago he became concerned that Google co-founder Larry Page was not caring about AI security. Lex Friedman Podcast this month, and from the concentration of AI talent at Google, especially after acquiring DeepMind in 2014.

At Musk’s insistence, Sutskever left Google in 2015 to become co-founder and chief scientist at OpenAI, which was then a nonprofit that Musk envisioned becoming a rival to Google in the AI ​​field. (Musk later Opted out of OpenAIWhich decided not to become a non-profit and took billions of investments from Microsoft, and now has a ChapGPT competitor called Grok.)

“She was one of the toughest recruiting battles I’ve ever had, but she was really the key to OpenAI being successful,” Musk said. Heart.”

At OpenAI, Sutskever played a key role in developing large language models, including GPT-2, GPT-3, and the text-to-image model DALL-E.

Then late last year ChatGPIT was released, which gained 100 million users in less than two months and set off the current AI boom. Sutskever told technology review AI chatbots gave people a glimpse of what was possible, even if it later disappointed them by giving inaccurate results. (Lawyers embarrassed after relying too heavily on ChatGPT are among those disappointed.)

But Sutskever’s focus recently has been on the potential dangers of AI, especially once AI superintelligence arrives that can outperform humans, which he believes could happen within 10 years. . (He distinguishes this from artificial general intelligence, or AGI, which can only match humans.)

According to anonymous sources who spoke to Bloomberg, the issue of AI safety was at the center of Friday’s leadership change at OpenAI, with Sutskever disagreeing with Altman over how quickly to commercialize generic AI products and how to minimize potential public harm. Necessary steps should be taken to do so.

“It’s obviously important that whatever any superintelligence creates is not wrong,” Sutskever said. technology review,

With this in mind, his thoughts have turned towards alignment – ​​steering AI systems toward people’s intended goals or ethical principles rather than toward unintended ends – but as it might apply to AI superintelligence.

In July, Sutskever and colleague Jan Leik wrote an OpenAI announcement about a project on superintelligence alignment, or “superalignment”. He warned that while superintelligence “could help solve many of the world’s most important problems,” it “could also be very dangerous, and could lead to the disempowerment of humanity or even human extinction.” Can be made.”

This story originally appeared on Fortune.com

Source: finance.yahoo.com