Who is Esther McVey and what does ‘anti-woke’ mean?

In the British government’s brutal cabinet reshuffle, Esther McVey has been reassigned as a minister without a portfolio, tasked with tackling ‘wokery’. But what does it mean, and how are the culture wars at the heart of the Tory leadership’s electoral strategy?

British politics over the past few years has been a particularly hate-filled watch.

To make the description a little more specific, it’s like that scene in Twin Peaks when Leland Palmer is having a full-on dance meltdown on the jazz soundtrack, while Sarah Palmer, at the end of her string, yells: “What’s going on in this house Used to be ?”

Indeed, the UK government is in controversy again, with PM Rishi Sunak’s brutal cabinet reshuffle making headlines, suggesting the Conservatives could be in serious trouble in the upcoming general election – expected to be held next year.

The appointment of former Prime Minister David Cameron as the new Foreign Secretary was a major shock at Westminster – the first return of a former Prime Minister to government since Alec Douglas-Home in the 1970s.

However, one new appointment that caught our attention is Esther McVey.

The former Work and Pensions Secretary, and previous presenter of GB News (the British free-to-air opinion-oriented news television channel, which is more right-wing than someone who has had their right leg blown off), was brought back into government. Minister without portfolio. It is understood that the hard-right winger is likely to take up a prominent role in the media and his brief is to become “Minister of Common Sense”, with his focus expected to be to combat “wokery”.

But what does this even mean?

The definition of “woke” changes depending on who you ask.

The term is derived from African-American Vernacular English, which was used in racial justice movements in the early to mid-1900s. Being politically “woke” in the black community means that someone is informed, educated, and aware of social injustice and racial inequality, as the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines.

The term was first used in the historic recording of the protest song ‘Scottsboro Boys’ by singer-songwriter Huddy Ledbetter – aka: Lead Belly. The song tells the story of nine black teenagers and young men falsely accused of raping two white women in Alabama in 1931. In that recording, it was used as a term about being aware of the possibility of racist violence as a black person in America.

By the mid-20th century, woke had come to mean well-informed, or aware of structural inequality – especially in a political or cultural sense. Essentially, a progressive take on many issues as well as race.

The term began to gain more popularity at the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2014, and was used to wake people up to the social injustice of police brutality against the black community following the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown. Was.

So, hardly a bad thing.

The problem is that the term has since been adopted by talkers and right-wingers as a derogatory term for… well, anything they don’t like.

identity-based social justice issues; questioning or denouncing systemic injustices in society; racial education in schools; LGBTQ+ rights… all covered in the so-called culture wars.

Nowadays, the term “woke” is used either to refer to insincere or performative activism, or in phrases such as “woke ideology” or “woke agenda” – a dog whistle that discredits those who use it. Use of more extreme (usually racist) language allows one to express one’s complaints about progressive values.

The cheapness of something good and valuable is now an insult or synonym for over-religiosity and morality. The right wing base uses this to force marginalized groups and those they don’t like to fight a culture war they believe will get more votes. It’s a word that can make those who focus too much on it and use it for long periods of time appear as bullies.

Which suits the Tory government and Esther McVey perfectly.

The appointment of McVeigh, a “plain-spoken Northerner” who has all the innate charm of a killjoy Barbie who emits strong “beat it, you snowflake nerd” vibes, is seen as an olive branch to the Tory right. The controversial sacking of Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Terms like “anti woke agenda” and “common sense tsar” referencing McVey’s new post are GB News nonsense, and the kind of thing that ends up furthering a simplistic binary division between “woke” and “anti” people. Harms public discourse. -woken up”.

For context, McVey was sacked from Boris Johnson’s ministerial team in 2020 (which is fantastic considering the poor state of affairs), and she co-founded GB News with her husband, Philip Davis – who is also a Conservative MP. But co-hosted a show. It is worth noting that when she accepted the GB News programme, she was still Housing Minister and had not previously applied for clearance from the anti-corruption watchdog – the organisation, Akoba is said to have flouted lobbying regulations. Has been broken.

The program was a set of right-wing rants, including the destruction of “woke universities” and why Britain should not apologize for historical atrocities.

Considering his track record, here’s what “common sense” means for McVay.

This means anti-LGBT education. His 2019 Tory leadership campaign saw him highlight his views that parents should be able to stop their children learning about same-sex relationships – which raised eyebrows from his then-cabinet colleagues, including Justin. Greening was also included, who said: “You can’t pick and choose on human rights and equality.”

This means signing a letter in 2022, along with 40 Tory MPs, supporting Thatcherite campaign group Conservative Way Forward and their report which argued that cuts to diversity and inclusion officers would cost taxpayers more than £500 million. Savings can be made and one million “lost” working days can be recovered. Diversity training.

This means imposing Covid lockdowns to impose “communist-style control over the masses”.

Make of that what you will.

The task of “dealing with Walker’s crisis”, according to the tabloid The Sun, is a way of furthering the Trumpian strategy of employing divisive rhetoric to win over voters.

This is a toxic strategy to play politics with people’s lives and divert attention from more pressing matters like lack of affordable housing, rising energy bills and appalling living standards and poverty levels – something that even the UN has spoken about That it really could be the one. violation of international lawDue to the failure of the government to help the people.

Common sense and awareness are basically about treating people equitably.

Under someone like McVeigh, it seems like it will only fuel division and foster social ignorance through simplification of nuanced topics. All this in the name of waging more cultural wars to enhance electoral prospects.

That scene from Twin Peaks sounds positively cozy right now.

