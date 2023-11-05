Who is Elizabeth Gillies husband? All about Michael Corcoran

Elizabeth Gillies and Michael Corcoran met on the set of ‘Victorious’ and got married in 2020

Paul Morigi/Getty/Brian Too/Filmmagic

Before they became a couple, Elizabeth Gillies and Michael Corcoran made beautiful music together as colleagues.

Gillies – who made his debut in the Broadway production 13 -met her future husband Corcoran on the set of the breakout Nickelodeon hit victorious, where she played the devious Jade West from 2010 to 2013. Corcoran co-wrote and produced the songs that Gillies sang on the show. The pair officially began dating in late 2012, when Gillies was 19 and Corcoran was 40.

Although there is a 20-year age difference between the two, Gillies remembers feeling wiser than her years at an early age. In an interview with PEOPLE in June 2015, Gillies talked about his time victorious and said, “When I was on Nickelodeon, I talked and had the sense of humor of someone much older than me.”

following him victorious After debut, Gillies began appearing Sex and drugs and rock and roll And other projects before playing the dual role of Fallon and Alexis Carrington on The CW Dynasty Revival, All this time, Corcoran has been by his side, with the couple tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in August 2020 after postponing their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So who is Elizabeth Gillies’s husband? Here’s everything you need to know about Michael Corcoran and his relationship with the actress.

He is 20 years older than Gillies

Elizabeth Gillies Instagram

Corcoran was born on December 9, 1972, 20 years before Gillies, who was born on July 26, 1993.

Apart from the age difference, the couple also shared a geographical difference. According to a September 2020 interview the trendCorcoran lived on the West Coast, and Gillies grew up on the East Coast in Haworth, New Jersey.

He produces and composes music

Elizabeth Gillies Instagram

Corcoran was a member of Drake Bell’s band from approximately 2003 to 2010. He also had a band called Backhouse Mike, which included songs made no statementIncluding the track “Take Me Back” from the 2008 episode “I’m Your Biggest Fan”.

In addition to performing in the band, Corcoran has composed and produced songs for other shows on Nickelodeon. His credits include drake and josh, zoey 101, victorious, sam and cat And henry danger, His work has also appeared on Disney shake it Up And liv and maddyAlso from Netflix Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show and vh1 hit the floor.

Corcoran was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2018 for Best Historical Album and Best Album Notes for his work. Washington Phillips and his Manzanar Dreams,

Gillies had a secret crush on her at work victorious

Corcoran and Gillies first met on set in 2012 victorious, in which her on-screen and off-screen BFF Ariana Grande played Cat Valentine. He is credited with writing various tracks for the series, including “Shut Up and Dance,” “L.A. Boys” and “Countdown.”

Gillies talks about their early days working together the trend In 2020, “I always had a crush on her, but I handled it well.”

She and Gillies dated for eight years before getting married

Elizabeth Gillies Instagram

Corcoran and Gillies married on August 8, 2020, eight years after beginning their relationship. The wedding was held at Fernbrook Farms, a colonial-era farm in New Jersey.

They initially planned their wedding for April 25, but Corcoran and Gillies had to postpone it due to COVID-19. The original wedding date fell on the birthday of the couple’s French Bulldog, Otis, and the pair were scheduled to marry at the St. Regis in Atlanta.

“Once we saw how serious the situation was, we knew we had to postpone it,” Gillies said. the trend, “It wasn’t a big deal to us. Apart from the obvious travel and crowd restrictions, it didn’t feel right to celebrate on such a large scale when there was so much going on in the world. It would have been a bad situation to have people come to our wedding. It would be nice to burden them by asking them to risk their lives. There were more important things to attend to. Our wedding might have to wait.”

“It really focuses on what matters in life. It didn’t make sense to have a big, extravagant experience in the middle of a pandemic,” Corcoran said.

For their August 2020 wedding, the couple rented an RV to safely transport their closest loved ones to the ceremony — with only 10 guests in attendance.

Gillies said, “We had never driven before, so the whole thing was a little strange, but Michael did a great job.”

Reflecting on the marriage, Gillies said he believed the couple made “the right – and only – decision” by bringing their wedding forward by four months.

She said, “I’m very happy with the way we performed. I don’t think I could have achieved it any other way.” “At the end of the day, it’s about you and the person you love. The rest doesn’t matter.”

He and Gillies have a home in Atlanta

After their marriage, the couple decided to relocate to the West Coast.

“Once Dynasty Picked up for a third season, I not-so-subtly suggested he relocate so we could start a new chapter in Atlanta,” Gillies explained. the trend, “Luckily, he agreed, and we bought a house together. He’s always been a California guy, so it was a big deal for him to leave L.A. and move to the Southeast.”

Actually, the couple’s engagement took place in their new home in Atlanta.

“When we got there, he started leading me out to the backyard,” Gillies said. “I didn’t know what he was doing. All of a sudden, he got down on one knee and proposed to me right there. I was completely surprised. It was a perfect proposal.”

Corcoran said, “I had to travel with the ring in my pocket all day. It was becoming difficult for me to keep it with me for so long. I was definitely relieved when I was finally able to propose and she’ Said yes. ,

For more People news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

Source