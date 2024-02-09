The Earned Income Tax Credit can provide substantial financial benefits to low-income working individuals and families, reducing taxes by hundreds or thousands of dollars. However, not just anyone can qualify for this tax exemption. EITC eligibility depends on your income, filing status, qualifying children, and many other factors. For example, you must be a US citizen or married to one who is. Talk to a financial advisor to make sure you qualify for every tax credit and deduction you earn.

Earned Income Tax Credit Essentials

The EITC provides eligible tax filers with a maximum allowable tax credit equal to one percent of their gross earnings. If you qualify for the EITC, you may also get money back even if no income taxes were withheld from your pay. The EITC for 2024 ranges from a high of $7,830 for families with at least three children (up from $7,430 in 2023) to a low of $632 for taxpayers with no children (up from $600 in 2023).

Established in 1975 and made permanent in 1978, the purpose of the EITC is to relieve poverty by encouraging people to work so they can earn the income to become eligible. Working taxpayers receive about $57 billion in EITC payments annually, with most of it going to parents.

EITC eligibility

The dollar amount of the EITC fluctuates depending on your total earnings and number of children. Benefits increase with each additional qualifying child, up to a maximum of three or more children ($4,213 for one, $6,960 for two and $7,830 for three or more). For eligible workers without children, the maximum credit is $632. So parents look at a lot of credit. But the EITC encourages labor force participation for all eligible low-income taxpayers.

The basic limitations for EITC eligibility include having income below certain limits associated with your filing status and the number of dependents claimed, receiving investment or interest income of less than $11,600 for tax year 2024 (up from $11,000 in 2023), This includes meeting citizenship and residency requirements, including being legal. Using a Social Security number, permitted filing status, and earning qualifying income through work.

Additionally, you must live in the United States for more than half the year before you qualify without children. Exceptions exist for military personnel, certain clergy members, surviving spouses, and disabled taxpayers.

Filing status also matters. You can only get the EITC if you’re married and filing separately if you meet certain conditions. To qualify as head of household, you must be unmarried (which may include legal separation) while paying more than half the cost of maintenance of the household where you and your qualifying dependents live.

And, if you are married filing jointly, only one spouse must meet the rules regarding Social Security numbers and U.S. residency. In other words, noncitizens can qualify if they are married to a citizen or resident alien who meets those requirements.

EITC income limits

The rules for determining whether your earned income allows you to claim the EITC are somewhat more complicated. Eligible earned income varies depending on your tax filing status and number of children. The table below shows the 2024 income level where this tax credit expires completely. For example, a single taxpayer with two children needs to earn less than $55,768 to receive any part of the credit.

number of children Maximum EITC Income Levels Where the EITC Phases Out Completely 0 $632 $18,591 single; $25,511 combined return 1 $4,213 $49,084 single; $56,004 combined 2 $6,960 $55,768 single; $62,688 combined 3 $7,830 $59,899 single; $66,819 combined

These maximum earnings figures are adjusted annually. In 2023, the limits were slightly lower. The maximum possible EITC credit also increases each year to adjust for the cost of living.

ground level

In providing substantial financial assistance to working families, the Earned Income Tax Credit aims to lift millions of people out of poverty annually. In 2024, taxpayers earning less than $66,819 may be eligible to claim the EITC, receiving up to $7,830 depending on income, number of children and filing status. Eligibility requires meeting earned income thresholds, having Social Security numbers for all dependents listed on the return, and meeting rules related to filing status, citizenship and household expenses.

tax planning tips

