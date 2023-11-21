Who is Dr. Victor Chang, the famous Australian heart surgeon honored by Google Doodle?

The Chinese Australian doctor was known as a pioneer of modern heart transplant surgery.

A renowned heart surgeon would have been 87 today had he not been murdered in a Sydney suburb more than three decades ago.

Chinese-born Dr Victor Chang became one of Australia’s foremost cardiac surgeons, performing a heart transplant on a 14-year-old and saving hundreds of lives.

Life of a leading doctor

Victor Chang was born in Shanghai in 1936 and was sent to Australia to live with extended family in the early 1950s. Chang eventually went on to study in the US and Britain before returning to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, Australia.

In Sydney he worked with doctors who performed Australia’s first heart transplant in 1968, according to the research institute named after him.

Chang performed the country’s first successful heart transplant in 1984. A month later, he operated on 14-year-old Fiona Coote, who later longest living Heart transplant recipients in the country.

He was also known for developing an artificial heart valve that could be used in surgery.

Surgeon Was awarded Australia’s highest honor in 1986 “in recognition of service to international relations between Australia and China and to medical science”.

Chang was murdered in 1991 at the age of 54 in a failed extortion attempt. Three years later, a research institute was established in his name.

According to the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, the death of Chang’s mother due to breast cancer in 1948 influenced his choice to pursue medicine.

History of heart transplant

The first successful human-to-human heart transplant, where a patient’s heart was replaced with a donor heart, was performed by Christiaan Bernard in South Africa in 1967.

The recipient died a month later but the transplant was considered a success.

About 100 heart transplants were performed over the next year but survival rates were low, with only 10 recipients surviving after two years.

First heart transplant In Europe it was performed in April 1968 at the Paris hospital La Pitié-Salpêtrière.

But by the 1970s, heart transplants declined because recipients had “high rates of early rejection and mortality,” according to one publication. journal circulation,

Over the same decade, advances in immunosuppression and patient care would improve survival outcomes.

According to the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation, more than 8,000 heart transplants were performed globally in 2021.

However, the demand for human organs exceeds the number available for transplant. More than 150,000 Europeans were on the waiting list for an organ transplant in 2018.

Doctors continue to study whether xenotransplantation, transplanting animal organs into humans, could be a possible solution.

Earlier this month, second person He died about six weeks after surgery after receiving a genetically modified pig’s heart in an experimental transplant.

The doctors behind the experimental transplant thanked patient Lawrence Fawcett for allowing them to move forward toward making xenotransplants a reality.

In a video that looks at Chang’s life, he is heard saying that he admires the families of the donors.

“In a time of crisis, deciding to give someone else a chance to live, I think that’s the greatest gift you can give people,” Chang said.

