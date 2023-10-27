Who is Dexter Wade? A Mississippi man was fatally shot by an off-duty police officer — and the family wasn’t informed for months.

Top Line

Mississippi resident Dexter Wade was struck and killed by an off-duty police officer earlier this year and his family reported him missing, but his mother was informed of his death months later when authorities The body was buried – an incident that the mayor of Jackson said was a hoax. “Tragic” but not evidence of misconduct, but Wade’s family attorney called it a “miscarriage of justice.”

According to a report, 37-year-old Dexter Wade’s mother, Betterson Wade, last saw or heard from her son on March 5 and after more than a week of no contact, she called police on March 14. Reported missing. By NBC News. Unbeknownst to Baterson Wade, his son was struck and killed by an off-duty police officer while walking on the highway in Jackson, Mississippi, on the night of March 5. LaGrand Elliott, an investigator with the Hinds County Coroner’s Office, told NBC that he identified Dexter Wade using a prescription bottle on March 8 and attempted to contact Betterson Wade before giving police his phone number and address. After contacting police later that month and being told that no family was found, the coroner’s office reportedly buried Dexter Wade in a field with other unclaimed bodies in July. Wade’s mother continued to ask police for updates on her son’s disappearance, but Jackson Police Department officers told her they had no information about Wade’s whereabouts. In August, the police department notified Baterson Wade of her son’s death and she paid $250 and recovered his body earlier this month, but she questioned why it took them so long to alert her because However, Dexter Wade had no identification with him. At the time he was killed, he had a pill bottle with his name written on it, he told local news station WLBT3. The officer who attacked Dexter Wade has not been charged, and after investigating the case, the city found that although there was “miscommunication,” “there was no malicious intent anywhere in this entire situation,” said Melissa, Jackson’s communications director. Faith said. Payne said forbes,

During an address about the city Thursday night, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said officials were “unable to find” [Dexter Wade’s] The family within a short period of time due to miscommunication between the coroner’s office and the police department. He said that a few days before Baterson Wade was reported missing, the coroner received a phone number from the doctor who prescribed Dexter Wade and attempted to contact his mother, but the number was wrong. The mayor reiterated Payne that “there was no police misconduct” or malicious intent in this process. forbes The Jackson Police Department has been contacted for further comment.

“It is important that we not confuse the community with issues of police misconduct in a situation that was, honestly, an unfortunate and tragic accident,” Lumumba said during his address.

Betterson Wade retained civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump to represent his family, according to a statement From his law firm. Crump said the circumstances surrounding Dexter Wade’s death were a “gross miscarriage of justice”, described his burial without his mother’s knowledge as “senseless” and called for “transparency, accountability and justice” for Dexter Wade. Crump has represented the families of Black people killed by police, including Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown and Ahmaud Arbery.

Baterson Wade told NBC News that she was hesitant to call the police because of her family’s past with the local police department. Baterson Wade’s brother, George Robinson, 62, was killed on January 13, 2019, after police pulled him from a car and threw him to the ground. Although a judge dismissed all charges against the two officers involved in the case, a third officer, Anthony Foxx, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2022 for manslaughter by negligent negligence. In July, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch urged the state appeals court to overturn Fox’s conviction. , arguing that prosecutors failed to prove that Fox committed murder by culpable negligence.

Baterson Wade told WLBT3 because her son was a convicted felon, the Jackson Police Department should have been able to identify him using his fingerprints on file. He went to prison twice, once for attempted auto theft and once for armed robbery, but was released in 2017, NBC News reports. According to NBC News, Betterson Wade noticed changes in her son after his release, and he was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Baterson Wade claims that once he started taking his prescribed medication, her son stopped taking illegal drugs and started cleaning houses, selling snacks, and giving free meals to the homeless.

