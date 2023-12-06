According to People magazine, Sanders, 56, and Edmonds first met in 2012 at the premiere party of a film that Edmonds produced. The same source says that they managed to stay in a long distance relationship for most of their romance.

Here’s what you need to know about Tracey Edmonds.

Tracey Edmonds is a Los Angeles native

Tracey Edmonds is an LA native. Photo: @traceyeedmonds/Instagram

Tracey Edmonds was born in February 1967 in Los Angeles, California, to parents George and Jacqueline McQuarn.

He is a successful entrepreneur in Hollywood

Tracey Edmonds has over 25 years of experience in the TV and film industry. Photo: @traceyeedmonds/Instagram

According to People, Edmonds has over 25 years of experience in the TV and film industry. She runs her own production company, Edmonds Entertainment Group, where she currently serves as CEO. The entrepreneur worked as a TV journalist and co-host extratv Won a Daytime Emmy for his part on the show to boot, alongside Mario Lopez and Charissa Thompson, from 2014 to 2017, per People.

He has produced many films including new in town, End of the road And postcard murdersAs seen on her IMDB.

According to his LinkedIn, the Stanford graduate is also the founder and president of AlrightNow/AlrightTV. His IMDB profile also states that he has served on the Board of Governors for the Producers Guild of America (PGA) and the Board of Trustees for the American Film Institute.

She got engaged to Deion Sanders in 2019

Tracy Edmonds got engaged to Deion Sanders in 2019. Photo: @traceyeedmonds/Instagram

According to People, Edmonds got engaged to the two-time Super Bowl champion in February 2019.

In a celebratory post on Instagram, Edmonds shared her excitement: “God is so good! We’ve been eight years old, weathered storms together, and will spend the rest of our lives together!”

She further added, “To all the couples… be real with each other, listen to each other and most of all… keep love and God in your heart. When you do this, you can weather any storm! Spread love and happiness on this day!”. The former couple ended their relationship amicably, based on their split announcement in their most recent post.

she has two children

Tracey Edmonds is the mother of two boys. Photo: @traceyeedmonds/Instagram

Edmonds is the mother of two sons, Brandon and Dylan, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. Per People, she has a close relationship with both of her children and has worked hard for it.[raise] “My kids are the same way my parents raised me” and “Keep them away from the craziness of Hollywood”.

“As a single mother, I have always felt that it is very important to have honest and daily conversations about life with both of my sons. It’s just the three of us in my house, so they’ve become very close to me in every aspect of their lives,” she once told Tinseltown Mom.

Who has Tracey Edmonds dated?

Eddie Murphy and Tracy Edmonds’ marriage lasted a full 12 days before calling it quits. Photo: AP

Edmonds was married to Babyface from 1992 to 2005, before the couple called it quits. She then married a second time in 2008, to Hollywood funnyman Eddie Murphy, but the marriage was short-lived as they announced they were going their separate ways in less than two weeks, People reported.

In a joint statement announcing their separation, Edmonds and Murphy said, “It is not necessary to further define our relationship”.

