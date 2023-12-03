Who is behind the modern artificial intelligence movement?

While artificial intelligence has been in the headlines over the past year, technology that works like the human brain has been top of mind for researchers, investors and tech executives in Silicon Valley and beyond for more than a decade.

Here are some of the people involved in the origins of the modern AI movement who have influenced the development of the technology.

Sam Altman

Mr. Altman is the chief executive of OpenAI, the San Francisco AI lab that created the chatbot ChatGPT, which went viral last year and heralded the recognition of the power of generic artificial intelligence. Mr Altman helped start OpenAI in 2015 after meeting with Elon Musk about the technology. At the time, Mr. Altman ran Y Combinator, a Silicon Valley start-up incubator.

Dario Amodei

Mr Amodei, an AI researcher who joined OpenAI early on, runs the AI ​​start-up Anthropic. A former Google researcher, he helped set OpenAI’s research direction, but left in 2021 after disagreements over the path the company was taking. That year, he founded Anthropic, which is dedicated to building secure AI systems.

Bill Gates

Mr. Gates, The founder of Microsoft, and for many years the world’s richest man, was long skeptical about how powerful AI could become. Then in August 2022, they were given a demonstration of OpenAI’s GPT-4, the underlying AI model in ChatGPT. After seeing what GPT-4 could do, Mr. Gates became an AI converter. Their support helped Microsoft move aggressively to capitalize on generative AI

Demis Hassabis

Mr. Hassabis, a neuroscientist, is the founder of DeepMind, one of the most important laboratories of this wave of AI. He received financial backing from investor Peter Thiel to create DeepMind and created a laboratory that created AlphaGo, an AI software that stunned. World in 2016 when it defeated the world’s best player of the board game Go. (Mr. Hassabis was an award-winning chess player as a teenager.) Google bought DeepMind, which is based in Britain, in 2014, and Mr. Hassabis is one of the company’s top AI executives.

Geoffrey Hinton

A professor at the University of Toronto, Mr. Hinton and his two graduate students were responsible for neural networks, a key underlying technology of this wave of AI Neural networks fascinated the tech industry, and Google immediately agreed to pay Mr. Hinton and his Agreed to. In 2012, Microsoft and Baidu, a Chinese tech company, invested $44 million to bring them on board.

reid hoffman

Mr. Hoffman, a former PayPal executive who founded LinkedIn and became a venture capitalist, was part of the group with Mr. Musk and Mr. Thiel that invested $1 billion in OpenAI.

Elon Musk

Mr Musk, who leads Tesla and founded SpaceX, Helped found OpenAI in 2015. He has long been concerned about the potential dangers of AI. At the time, he sought to establish OpenAI, a non-profit, as a more ethical counterweight to other tech companies. Mr Musk left OpenAI in 2018 after disagreements with Mr Altman.

Satya Nadella

Mr Nadella, Microsoft’s chief executive, led the company’s investment in OpenAI in 2019 and this year, contributing $13 billion to the start-up over that period. Microsoft has since completely dominated AI, incorporating OpenAI’s technology into its Bing search engine and many of its other products.

Larry Page

Mr Page, who founded Google with Sergey Brin, has been a long-time proponent of AI and its benefits. He emphasized the acquisition of DeepMind by Google in 2014. Mr. Page has a more optimistic view of AI than others, telling Silicon Valley executives that robots and humans will one day live harmoniously.

peter thiel

Mr. Thiel, a PayPal executive turned venture capitalist who made most of his fortune from an early investment in Facebook, was a major investor in early AI labs. He poured money into DeepMind and later OpenAI.

Eliezer Yudkowsky

Mr. Yudkowsky, an Internet philosopher and self-taught AI researcher, helped significantly develop philosophical thinking around the technology. He was the leader of a community that called themselves rationalists, or in later years, effective philanthropists, and who believed in the power of AI but were also concerned that the technology could destroy people. Mr. Yudkowsky hosted an annual conference on AI (funded by Mr. Thiel), where Mr. Hassabis met Mr. Thiel and secured his support for DeepMind.

Mark Zuckerberg

Mr. Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has emphasized AI for at least a decade. Recognizing the power of the technology, he tried to buy DeepMind before Google made the winning bid. After this he started a hiring spree to bring AI talent to Facebook.

Reporting was contributed by Cade Metz, Karen Weiss, Nico Grant and Mike Isaac.

Source: www.nytimes.com