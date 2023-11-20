Who is Argentina's President-elect Javier Miley?

Buenos Aires, Argentina – A large number of his fans call him “mad” and “whig” because of his brashness and plucking of unruly hair, while he calls himself a “lion”. He believes that sex education is a Marxist plot to destroy the family, views his cloned Mastiffs as his “four-toed children” and has raised the possibility that people are allowed to sell their vital organs. Should go.

He is the next President of Argentina, Javier Meili.

A few years earlier, Miley was a television talking head favored by punters as her criticism of government spending and the ruling political class drove ratings. At the time, and just a few months earlier, hardly any political expert believed he had a real chance of becoming president of South America’s second-largest economy.

But Miley, a 53-year-old economist, has shaken up Argentina’s political establishment by garnering broad support with her prescriptions for austerity measures to rein in surging inflation and entrenching herself in what had long been an effectively two-party system. Is. To wage a crusade against the prevailing socialism in the society.

‘Anarcho-capitalist’ liberals

At the heart of his economic plan for Argentina is a proposal to replace the local currency, the peso, with the US dollar. He has repeatedly said that the only way to end the problem of inflation, which has reached above 140%, is to stop politicians from continuing to print money. Thus, he plans to eliminate the Central Bank.

A self-described “anarcho-capitalist”, Miley’s libertarianism was a novelty for Argentina. He has spoken out in favor of loosening the country’s labor laws and has promoted an altogether smaller government approach to promoting economic growth. This includes eliminating half of the government ministries, including health and education. He champions the epitome of deep cuts, having campaigned several times with a spinning chainsaw in hand.

Javier Meili welcomes supporters outside his campaign headquarters on Sunday after winning the presidential election in Buenos Aires. Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Reducing the size of the state is in line with his call for the Argentine government to eliminate the “political caste”, just as former US President Donald Trump talked about “draining the swamp” in reference to the established establishment. Miley has often been compared to Trump, a leader she openly admires.

Before coming into the public spotlight, Miley was the chief economist at Corporation America, one of Argentina’s largest business conglomerates, which, among other things, runs most of the country’s airports. He worked there until 2021, when he won his seat as an MLA.

culture warrior

Miley sees himself not just as a right-leaning politician, but also as a culture warrior with a mission to shake up Argentine society. Some of Miley’s posts appear to echo more conservative Republicans in the US, while her fiery, profanity-laden rhetoric has already raised her to prominence in the global culture war that has at times raged in the US, neighboring Brazil and elsewhere. Influences political discussion.

Miley opposes feminist policies and abortion, which Argentina has legalized in recent years, and has proposed a referendum to repeal the law. He also rejects the notion that humans have a role in climate change. In a televised appearance, he condemned Pope Francis, who is Argentinian, as an “idiot” for defending social justice and called the head of the Roman Catholic Church “the representative of evil on earth.”

Similar to Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again”, Miley has said that he would return the country to an unspecified period of greatness.

“Argentina is going to regain the place in the world that it should never have lost,” Miley said at her victory rally on Sunday. His followers have accepted the comparison, and often wear hats with the words “Make Argentina Great Again”.

personal life

The son of a passenger transport businessman and a housewife, the economist does not like to talk much about his childhood and has said that his young years were marked by strained relations with his father.

A young Miley played in a Rolling Stones tribute band and worked as a goalkeeper in the youth divisions of Chacarita Soccer Club. But he decided to put football aside during a period of hyperinflation in the late 1980s to study economics.

These days, the only family member with whom he has a close relationship is his sister Kareena Miley, who campaigned for him. He calls him “the boss” and repeatedly portrays him as the architect of his rise to power.

During her frequent television appearances, Miley didn’t just talk about economics and politics. He also reflected deeply about his personal life and once presented himself as an expert on tantric sex, openly discussing how he had repeatedly participated in and given suggestions for group sex.

For most of her adult life, Miley did not have a serious romantic partner and did not have any friends. After saying for several months that he did not have time to date, he began a relationship with actress and artist Fatima Florez in July. She is known for imitating Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who was president from 2007–2015.

Miley had a deep bond with her English Mastiff, Conan, who passed away. He now reportedly has at least four other clones using Conan’s DNA, all of which are named after economists.

Despite the “wig” nickname, her hair is real.

Source: www.nbcnews.com