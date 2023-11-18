Calling himself the “King of the Jungle” and bringing a chainsaw to his election campaign, Javier Miley is shaking up Argentine politics at a sensitive time for the Latin American country.

Batman and the Joker, a man in a full-body lion costume, and another whose head and arms have been replaced by chainsaws. This is not a carnival or a Comic-Con, but a unique campaign rally for Argentina’s presidential candidate Javier Meili.

Within a few years, the right-wing populist Miley became a television talking head, drawing high ratings with his unrestrained outbursts against the “political caste” he blamed for Argentina’s perennial economic woes and a frontrunner for the presidency. Have become.

The ultra-liberal economist has managed to achieve what others have not: breaking into the dominant position between Peronism of the ‘Frente de Todos’ party and followers of former President Mauricio Macri, represented by the ‘Juntos por el Cambio’ party.

Hence, his motto: “I have not come to guide the lambs, I have come to awaken the lions.”

His appeal appears to lie in his ability to channel the anger against Argentina’s ruling class Red-hot three-digit inflation And increasing poverty, Year-on-year inflation in the country is at 140%, while more than 40% of the population struggles to make ends meet.

“He speaks like someone from the street, like one of us, which is why he’s so popular,” says Rodrigo Aguera, an Argentinian waiter who lives in Barcelona.

“I’m all for change, but we have to see what happens after that, because at the end of the day, politicians will always be politicians, they tell you one thing and then do something else,” he says.

From TV talking head to presidential candidate

Once seen as a sidekick in Argentine politics, Miley managed to parlay his success as a talking head into a seat in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Argentina’s Congress, in 2021.

He then launched a long-shot presidential bid, but shocked Argentina’s political establishment when he received the most votes in the country’s August primaries, a national contest seen as a major survey of voter preferences. I went.

“He is a man who does not understand the political system. Neither electoral nor executive. He has no experience of governing a city or a municipality. How can we expect him to rule the country ?” says cultural management student Candela Kantor.

She adds, “He is surrounded by people he wants to put in charge of ministries, people who are closely linked to Argentina’s worst crisis.”

Argentines are looking for alternatives

Miley was predicted to gain in the October poll, but came in second place with 30% of the vote, nearly seven points below Economy Minister Sergio Massa.

Researcher Alan Rios feels that the portion of the population that voted for Miley “does not see itself reflected in the existing narrative, neither in Kirchnerism nor in McCarism.”

“They have experienced both types of government and nothing has changed. In fact, it has become worse,” he explains.

Miley and Massa are facing off this weekend, and pre-poll surveys show a virtual tie among the large number of undecideds who will be crucial in deciding the race.

‘Yes’ to bodily autonomy, ‘No’ to abortion

Often called Argentina’s Donald Trump, Miley blends love for the ideals of capitalism with socially conservative policies, including opposition to abortion, which Argentina legalized in 2020.

On the other hand, he is in favor of open sale of firearms and human organs. He says, “Why should everything be regulated by the state? My first property is my body.”

Privatizing state-owned public enterprises as well as implementing the US dollar and closing the Central Bank are two of the measures he has promised.

Some followers also use props to mimic the chainsaw that Miley often carries at rallies to show what she wants to do with state spending. The economist and dog-lover has made it clear that cuts will be made on core social issues such as health, education and social development.

According to history teacher Louis Kleiser, “He is a threat to democratic freedoms and human rights.”

Historical memory in danger

Another issue that has given rise to public debate is that of vice-presidential candidate Victoria Villarruel.

The daughter of military officers, Villaruel has been criticized for raising questions about crimes committed during the military dictatorship that ruled Argentina from 1976 to 1983, including torture by security forces and the disappearance of thousands of people.

“There is a large sector of society, military families, people from military circles, people who are more right-wing, all of whom are involved in Argentinian politics and who have not yet found their place of representation,” Ríos explains.

He added, “So by coming here and justifying all these things, Miley is also openly giving space to all these people.”

According to Klezer, the image of Javier Miley is “capable of channeling all the discontent that exists in this society. Especially among young people,” adding that the economic crisis is affecting them very badly.

“They don’t see any future. So they’re trying to find a way out of this situation through the extreme right.”

The Buenos Aires history teacher says he would be worried if Miley were elected president, because “we are already one step away from losing the constitutional freedoms of our beloved Argentina.”

