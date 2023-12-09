Who is 2 Chainz's wife Kesha Ward?

Rapper 2 Chainz, born Tauheed K. Epps, was taken to the hospital after a car accident in Miami. The incident occurred on I-95 when a Tesla driver rear-ended the rapper’s vehicle, causing 2 Chainz a neck injury and other possible injuries.

In a video shared to his Instagram Story, 2 Chainz revealed the result, showing him being loaded into the back of an ambulance on a stretcher. TMZ reports the other driver is suspected to possibly be under the influence, though this is unconfirmed. As the rapper’s condition stabilizes, it’s a reminder that even celebrities are not immune to life’s unexpected turns.

Who is Keisha Ward?

Beyond the glitz and glamor of the music industry, 46-year-old Grammy Award winner 2 Chainz is a devoted family man. His wife, Keisha Ward, age 43, is an essential part of his life and achievements. As they approach their four-year wedding anniversary, let’s take a look at the life of Keisha Ward, the woman who stands strong by 2 Chainz.

In contrast to her husband’s musical endeavors, Kesha has carved her own path as a successful businesswoman and philanthropist. Since September 2016, she has been the owner of “A Gift from Heaven”, a preschool and childcare facility in Atlanta. Additionally, Kesha is the founder of the TRU Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to supporting the African American community in Atlanta.

His entrepreneurial spirit extends to being the CEO and founder of “Bouncing with Harmony LLC”, an entertainment and recreation establishment based in Atlanta. With a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections from Alabama State University, Kesha’s commitment to her community is evident through her various ventures.

Central to Kesha’s identity is her role as mother to 2 Chainz’s three children. The couple have daughters Heaven and Harmony, born in 2008 and 2012, respectively, and son Halo, born in 2015. Kesha often shares glimpses of her family life with her 83,000 Instagram followers, offering a glimpse of the Epps family’s happiness.

2 The road to marital bliss wasn’t without its twists and turns for Chainz and Kesha. The rapper first proposed at the BET Awards in June 2013, but due to their busy schedules and parenting responsibilities, the couple postponed their wedding. However, love prevailed and on May 7, 2018, at the Met Gala in New York City, 2 Chainz surprised Kesha with a second proposal. With tears of joy, Kesha accepted the huge diamond ring, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their love story.

