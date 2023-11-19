WHO declares loneliness an ‘urgent health threat’, launches commission

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will also be accompanied by African Union Youth Envoy Chido Mpemba. , [+] Co-chairs the 11-person Commission on Social Connectivity for the World Health Organization. (Photo courtesy: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

You can’t just ignore the growing epidemic of loneliness. It has already become an “urgent health threat,” as WHO—the World Health Organization—has called it. That’s why WHO launched a conference on social connectedness “to address loneliness as a serious health threat, promote social connectedness as a priority, and accelerate scaling up of solutions in all income countries,” according to a press release. Commission has been started. , Over the next three years, the Commission will aim to ensure that the loneliness epidemic is “recognized and resourced as a global public health priority.” The Commission will propose a global agenda on social distancing, work with high-level Commissioners to make the case for action, support marshals to scale up proven solutions and measure progress.

How big a threat can loneliness be to health? Well, too bad, according to a report by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, MPH, titled “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation” and released in May this year. The report says the health effects of loneliness can be as bad as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. And if you haven’t figured it out yet, no doctor should tell you, “Go ahead and smoke 15 cigarettes a day.” you’ll be fine.”

This 15-cigarette equivalence originated from the observation that experiencing prolonged loneliness can increase the risk of suffering from various chronic medical conditions. For example, the report cites studies that have found that poor or inadequate social relationships are associated with a 29% increase in the risk of heart disease, a 32% increase in the risk of stroke, and an increased risk of anxiety, depression, and depression. Is connected with. Dementia, respiratory disease and viral infections. Such findings again emphasize the importance of the mind-body connection. Not only is your brain physically connected to the rest of your body, but what happens in your brain doesn’t always stay in your mind. This can greatly affect the functioning of your entire body. In other words, mental and emotional health can significantly impact physical health in very complex ways.

Note that the title of the US Surgeon General’s report called it “our epidemic”, not “their epidemic” because the report focused on what was happening in the US, even though loneliness has become a global problem. . The report noted how social isolation among older adults is associated with an estimated $6.7 billion in excess Medicare spending each year and how employers lose an estimated $154 billion due to employees missing work due to loneliness. And if you’re feeling alone, you’re not alone. The report cites studies that found only 39% of American adults feel very connected to others and nearly half of American adults have experienced loneliness.

The situation has also been getting worse in the last several decades. The report cites surveys that show how the percentage of Americans who felt they could trust other Americans has declined from about 45% in 1972 to about 30% in 2016. People are spending more and more time alone, increasing from 285 minutes. per day or 142.5 hours per month in 2003, to 309 minutes per day or 154.5 hours per month in 2019.

And it doesn’t matter how many followers you have on X, TikTok or Instagram, it doesn’t matter how many times other people say, “That’s adorable”, “You look like You haven’t aged,” or “gorgeous” photos on Facebook, several indicators suggest that actual social connections with friends and other people have been steadily deteriorating over the years. From 2003 to 2020, the average time spent interacting with friends each month declined by 20 hours, from 30 hours per month to 10 hours per month. And, guess what, this decline has been particularly marked for people aged 15 to 24, which certainly does not bode well for the future.

What’s even more shocking is that the average number of close friendships people maintain has declined. The percentage of Americans reporting that they have fewer than four close friends has increased from 27% in 1990 to 49% in 2021. When you don’t have trusted confidants to share your feelings and concerns with, guess where those feelings and concerns live?

Then again, America is certainly not alone in the world when it comes to engaging in the loneliness epidemic. For example, I covered for forbes How the United Kingdom established a Minister for Loneliness in 2018 And if you search on Google, “Why?” [enter name of country people here] So lonely,” you will find many articles and websites describing conditions of loneliness in different countries. An example of such an article is “Why are Swedes so lonely?” Written (or perhaps on keyboard) by John David Ritz in 2015 Vice. You’ll also find a web page run by the Australian government that says, “Loneliness among Australians was already a worrying issue before the COVID-19 pandemic, described as a ‘pandemic’ and one of the most pressing public health Concerns in Australia.

Murthy will co-chair the 11-member commission along with African Union Youth Envoy Chido Mpemba. The Commission includes Karen DeSalvo, MD, MPH, MS and Haben Girma, JD, from the United States, Ayuko Kato, MS, from Japan, Ralph Regenvanu, MD, from Vanuatu, Khaled Ait Taleb, MD, from Morocco, and Jacob Forsmed from Sweden. Hina Jilani from Pakistan, Cleopa Mailu, MD, from Kenya, Ximena Aguilera Sanhueza, MD, MPH, from Chile.

The Commission faces a challenging task. The loneliness epidemic is a complex systemic problem created by years of neglect. For decades society has failed to adequately address the various factors and changes in and around people that have contributed to the deterioration of social relations, meaning there will be no simple, quick solutions. The Commission, along with many decision makers around the world, must connect the dots to create true social connections between people around the world to understand what has happened.