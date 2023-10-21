Who can be a Transfer on Death (TOD) beneficiary?

Individuals can designate someone as a transfer on death (TOD) beneficiary for other financial accounts, such as retirement or savings accounts. Beneficiaries receive the assets held in the accounts upon the death of the owner.

Naming beneficiaries helps heirs avoid the sometimes costly process of probate. The TOD beneficiary can be an individual, charity, business or trust. If the beneficiary is an individual, he or she may be a relative, child, spouse, or friend.

Transfer on Death (TOD) naming the beneficiary

A TOD beneficiary can be named on individual retirement accounts (IRAs), 401(k)s, and other financial instruments. The Equal Transfer on Death Securities Registration Act allows owners in most US states to name beneficiaries for their stock, bond or brokerage accounts. Individuals can also open a pay-on-death bank account to distribute cash assets after their demise and avoid probate. In some states, vehicles and real estate can be transferred by TOD.

The TOD beneficiary can be a relative, child, friend, charity, business or trust. Married individuals can name a TOD beneficiary, but spousal rules may apply, especially for retirement accounts. Surviving spouses are also usually given additional options for how and when to withdraw money from inherited accounts. Unmarried individuals can choose any beneficiary, but withdrawals may be subject to rules depending on the type of account.

Multiple TOD beneficiaries can be named on one account with a percentage of the estate specified for each named beneficiary. This helps the executor to distribute the estate. People who designate beneficiaries retain full control over all assets until they die. As long as the account owner is alive, named beneficiaries do not have access to the assets.

Why designate TOD beneficiary?

The primary advantage of naming TOD beneficiaries is that the inheritance process is much simpler, faster, and less expensive. The owner has defined who will receive their property upon their demise. TOD beneficiary instructions allow heirs to avoid probate and take priority over any will.

However, naming TOD beneficiaries does not provide much creditor protection, in such a situation a trust may be a better option. TOD beneficiaries will also be responsible to pay tax on the money received.

A professional financial advisor can guide account holders about the advantages and disadvantages of naming TOD beneficiaries as it relates to long-term goals and financial situations.

Who can be named as a Transfer on Death (TOD) beneficiary?

Almost any person is a transfer on death (TOD) beneficiary. The TOD beneficiary can be an individual, charity, business or trust. If the beneficiary is an individual, he or she may be a relative, child, spouse, or friend. Spouses may have exclusive rights to properties that preceded the named TOD beneficiaries.

How do individuals name the TOD beneficiary?

To name a TOD beneficiary, individuals must work with the account provider. A TOD beneficiary can be added to many types of accounts such as retirement accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), savings accounts and brokerage accounts.

Why mention TOD beneficiary name?

Naming a TOD beneficiary or multiple beneficiaries can have benefits during the inheritance process. Naming beneficiaries makes it clear who will inherit the property. Assets can be distributed without going through the potentially expensive and lengthy probate process.

Bottom-line

Naming a TOD beneficiary can simplify the inheritance process because the named beneficiary will automatically receive the assets in the account, bypassing probate. The TOD beneficiary can be family, friends, business, trust or charity.

