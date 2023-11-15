Who Attended Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's Star-Studded Engagement Party

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s engagement party in Beverly Hills was a lavish affair, attended by Hollywood notables.

The party was held at the Beverly Hills home of designer Diane von Furstenberg and businessman Barry Diller, Vogue reported. The magazine took exclusive photos of the banquet, which showed celebs like Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek and Kris Jenner rubbing elbows with the couple.

“They love each other very much — they’re clearly in love,” Diller told Vogue., “She has lit him up in the best of ways. He’s a great instigator.”

The engagement comes nearly four years after the Amazon founder began dating Sanchez following his split from ex-wife and author Mackenzie Scott. The former couple has a son.

Who attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s engagement party?

As Vogue reports, celebrity guests at the engagement party included actors Barbra Streisand and Robert Pattinson, recording artist Jewel, models Suki Waterhouse and Miranda Kerr, and designer Sarah Staudinger.

Bezos, who was valued at $166 billion as of Tuesday, and Sanchez are good friends of von Furstenberg and Diller, the outlet said.

What did Lauren Sanchez wear to her engagement party?

Sanchez, a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico who has gained fame as a media personality — wore a white, off-the-shoulder mini dress with a basque waist designed by Laura Bassi, Vogue reports.

Bezos wore a dark-colored T-shirt under a light-colored blazer.

How did Jeff Bezos propose to Lauren Sanchez?

Bezos, 59, popped the question to Sanchez, 53, during a yacht trip to the Cannes Film Festival in May, after she hid a box containing a $2.5 million pink engagement ring under her pillow, Sanchez shared with Vogue. did.

“When he opened the box, I thought I was going to faint a little bit,” she told the outlet.

When will Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez get married?

The couple haven’t announced when or where they plan to get married but did share some details with Vogue.

“We’re still thinking about the wedding, what it’s going to be,” Sanchez told the outlet. “Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet,” she said, adding that she is currently thinking more about Bezos’ 60th birthday in January.

Sanchez said she plans to take Bezos’s surname “100 percent.”

“I’m looking forward to becoming Mrs. Bezos,” she told Vogue.

Where will Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez live?

Earlier this month, Bezos announced that he and Sanchez were moving to Florida. He said he wanted to live in Miami to be closer to his parents and the Cape Canaveral operations of his space exploration company Blue Origin.

“I’ve lived in Seattle longer than anywhere else,” Bezos wrote in an Instagram post. “As exciting as this move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a place in my heart.”

The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Network, recently reported that Bezos paid $79 million for a seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom mansion on 1.8 acres in Indian Creek Village, a private neighborhood known as the “Billionaire Bunker.” Known by name.

