Hamas hopes to make more Israeli hostage exchanges

Your browser does not support this video. Released Palestinian prisoners welcomed in the West Bank

Image: Getty Images

Over the past four days, as part of the ceasefire, Israel has released 117 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 40 Israeli and 18 foreign hostages; These figures are set to reach 150 prisoners and 50 Israeli hostages respectively by 28 November, the date when the pause in fighting was originally scheduled to end. On 27 November Israel and Hamas agreed to a two-day extension in which more hostages and prisoners were set to be released. The exchange of Israeli prisoners for Palestinian prisoners has been a long-standing practice in the Israeli-Arab conflict. Israel calls those it releases terrorists, while Palestinians call them prisoners of war. Who are the Palestinians in Israeli jails? Days before the ceasefire began, Israel’s government published a list of 300 Palestinians who could be released as part of an exchange with Hamas. Almost all are from the West Bank and East Jerusalem; Only five are registered as residents of Gaza. About 90% are teenage boys between the ages of 16 and 18, and the remainder are mostly adult women. Only 67 have been sentenced; The rest are awaiting trial. More than 200 were to be tried in military courts or have already been tried. Palestinian citizens, including those under the age of 18, can be tried in such courts. Human rights groups have raised concerns about extremely high conviction rates, lack of legal support for Palestinians, and poor conditions in Israeli prisons. Israel says some of the 300 people scheduled for release are affiliated with Palestinian militant groups including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, but about half have no political affiliation. They are accused of a range of crimes from throwing stones to threatening “regional security”. No one has been convicted of the murder; In previous prisoner exchanges, some of those freed had been found guilty of crimes.

Prisoners eligible for release as part of hostage exchange

Source: Israeli Ministry of Justice

Prisoners eligible for release as part of hostage exchange

Source: Israeli Ministry of Justice

Detainees are eligible for release as part of

of a mortgage exchange

Source: Israeli Ministry of Justice

The 150 prisoners who should be released by the morning of November 28 represent a small part of the Palestinians held in Israeli jails. Addameer, a Palestinian NGO, estimated that 5,200 Palestinians were in Israeli prisons before the Hamas attack on Israel, including more than 1,200 in “administrative detention”, meaning they were held without charge. This number has increased dramatically since October 7. Admir believes that on November 6, Israeli authorities detained 7,000 Palestinians, including 2,070 in administrative detention. This is the highest figure in recent decades. It is not unusual for numbers to increase during intense conflict. According to Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem, in 2014 – during the last major war between Israel and Hamas – the number of Palestinian administrative detainees rose from 175 in January to 463 in December. In total, Israel has detained more than 800,000 Palestinians in the occupied territories since 1967, including thousands of children aged 12 to 17, a UN special envoy says.

The past few exchanges have been much larger than the latest ones. In 2011 Israel freed 1,027 Palestinians in exchange for Gilad Shalit, a soldier captured by Hamas in 2006. In 1983 it exchanged approximately 4,500 Palestinians for six soldiers captured by the Palestine Liberation Organization. Many Palestinians have relatives in prison – and they are deeply concerned about the fate of the prisoners. Hamas is well aware of this and hopes to benefit from this exchange, especially in the West Bank, where its nationalist rival Fatah is widely hated. In fact, after the release of the first batch of hostages, the crowd in the West Bank welcomed some people waving the Hamas flag.

Source: www.economist.com