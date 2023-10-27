Whitney Way Thore's Weight Loss Journey In Photos

Summary Whitney Thore addressed rumors about her weight loss, attributing it to her grief over her mother’s passing rather than surgery or weight loss prescriptions.

Whitney’s weight gain was due to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a condition that makes it difficult for her to lose weight.

Whitney has been documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram, showcasing her dedication to a healthy lifestyle and promoting body positivity.





Whitney Thore, star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, has been on a public weight loss journey for years, and her appearance has changed a lot. The hit TLC reality TV show premiered in 2015 and is currently airing its 11th season. Whitney and her family are from North Carolina. Whitney was 30 years old when the show started, and she is now 39 and single. My Big Fat Fabulous Life showcases Whitney’s weight loss endeavors as well as how her journey affects her personal and family life. Her close family members are also featured on the show.

The Thore family matriarch, Babs Thore, passed away on December 7, 2022, and it deeply affected her loved ones. Whitney lost weight during that time, and fans on social media questioned whether she had surgery or started a weight loss prescription. Whitney addressed the rumors and dispelled the notion that she was taking anything and instead said she had lost weight due to her grief. She did say she does not pass judgment on anyone taking weight loss supplements because she knows what it’s like to live through ridicule.





Whitney Gained Weight Due To PCOS

Whitney’s fame stemmed from a 2014 online video called “A Fat Girl Dancing” that went viral. With her new-found popularity and platform, she promoted body positivity and went on to have her own show in My Big Fat Fabulous Life. In her intro during season 1, Whitney described that she was the heaviest she’d ever been, weighing 380 pounds. However, she explained that her weight gain was due to Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. It is an endocrine disorder that causes two-thirds of women with the condition to be overweight or obese. “It makes it really easy for me to gain weight and really difficult to lose weight,” she relayed.

Whitney grew up thin and felt like she took those days for granted. She weighed 114 pounds at the start of high school. However, by the end of her freshman year of college, Whitney gained 100 pounds and went on to gain even more. Her weight gain caused her to become depressed, and she quit dancing for a stretch of time. But after moving back home with her parents and taking up dancing again, the “A Fat Girl Dancing” video went viral, and she became a body positivity promoter with a large fanbase. Whitney has always been determined to lose weight for her health and detests when people think she is lazy because of her weight.

Whitney Revealed Her 70-Pound Weight Loss In November 2020

In November 2020, Whitney reportedly lost 70 pounds. Whitney and her ex, Chase Severino, broke up in May 2020, and the split seemed to be the catalyst for that weight loss accomplishment. Chase had left Whitney for another woman with whom he got pregnant. Whitney started her own health-conscious workout program, No BS Active, which she promotes as for “every body.” It is coined as a “body-positive, diet-free workout program that focuses on the joy of movement and the mental and physical benefits exercise has.”

In October 2020, Whitney drew attention to how she has been helping herself succeed in her weight loss and attain positive mental health during the COVID-19 era. She cited medication, therapy, human connections, and no self-isolation as reasons why she was in a good place. Around that time, Whitney shared a lot of content related to her workouts, showcasing her dedication to weight loss.

Whitney Started Looking A Lot Thinner On Instagram

Moving through 2021 and 2022, Whitney continued her weight loss strides. Her Instagram is a timeline and testament to her resolve to slim down. In May 2022, the TLC personality shared a beach photo clad in a flattering, flowy dress. The 70-pound weight loss from 2020 seemed to have carried over into these last few years. Whitney has shared shameless photos showing off her outfits and figure as she appears to be proud of her success.

Whitney Kept Slimming Down

Whitney has not stopped her progress in 2023 and appears to be even more slimmed down. She lives an active lifestyle, incorporating exercise and lots of travel into her life. In a June 2023 “Location: on vacation” picture, Whitney looked noticeably skinnier than in years past while wearing a form-fitting orange top with black slacks. It looked as though her figure was continuing to lose weight due to her dedication to striving for a healthy life.

While Whitney may be losing weight, she does have her PCOS condition that she has to live with for the rest of her life. There is no cure for PCOS, but there are ways to manage it, and Whitney seems to be doing well with that. Her endeavor to balance her mental health and physical fitness seems to be paying off despite having to deal with the grief associated with Babs’ passing.

She’s Glowing In Paris

Whitney has been on a fabulous vacation to Paris and has been documenting much of it. She has been wearing chic outfits and showing off her figure with mirror shots and different angles while exploring. Whitney’s results have really been showing as she celebrates her weight loss achievements in the City Of Lights. Whitney’s confidence and willingness to put herself in the public eye to promote body positivity showcase her brave nature and desire to continue down a path of healthy living and leveling up.

A major part of what My Big Fat Fabulous Life is about is Whitney’s weight and her efforts and success in slimming down as she comes to have body acceptance. Whitney and her family are trying to navigate life without Babs and the new chapter of patriarch Glen Thore exploring a relationship with his long-lost daughter Angie Vincent and her family. Even though the show’s focus may not be mostly on Whitney’s weight and condition like it once was, the show has room to expand to these new narratives while Whitney seems to be thriving despite her personal hurdles.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Whitney Thore/Instagram, No BS Active, Whitney Thore/Instagram, Whitney Thore/Instagram, Whitney Thore/Instagram, Whitney Thore/Instagram