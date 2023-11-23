Whitney Museum entrance drenched in fake blood

Fake blood on the stairs of the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York (via X, screenshot). hyperallergic,

The main entrance of the Whitney Museum of American Art was filled with fake blood during a march for Gaza in Manhattan yesterday afternoon, November 22.

A video posted online by the Palestinian-American youth movement Within Our Lifetime shows the aftermath of the action: red paint dripping from the museum’s front stairs and revolving glass doors, while a group of protesters walk by Palestine in the distance Flags are seen waving. There is no information about any arrest.

According to Within Our Lifetime, protesters shouted, “Ken Griffin is a terrorist”, targeting an American hedge fund billionaire who sat on the museum’s board of trustees until July of this year (his name is still visible on the walls of the museum’s lobby. Is). The Whitney Museum is not back hyperallergicRequest for comment.

Griffin was recently a vocal critic of a pro-Palestine letter signed by a coalition of student groups at his alma mater, Harvard University. Citadel CEO, worth about $34 billion forbes, one of the Ivy League school’s largest donors. In April, Harvard accepted Griffin’s $300 million gift by naming its Graduate School of Arts and Sciences after him. Overall, he has given more than $500 million to the school since graduating in 1989.

In 2019, Whitney’s vice president, arms manufacturer Warren Conders, resigned after months of protests against his company’s involvement in the use of tear gas against civilians around the world, including asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border. hyperallergic This was revealed in a 2018 report. (He has since announced the separation of his company, Safariland Group, from the divisions that sell tear gas and riot gear). At the time, Griffin reportedly threatened to resign from the museum’s board in a show of solidarity with his fellow billionaire trustee, but ultimately decided to stay; That is until his quiet departure this summer.

Griffin is also a prolific donor to Republicans, giving $5 million to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ political action committee (PAC) and millions of dollars to other conservative candidates in 2021.

“We now demand that Ken Griffin resign or be immediately expelled from the board! The Whitney Museum has blood on its hands,” Within Our Lifetime wrote on Instagram. One commentator noted that Griffin has already stepped down, but suggested considering other hedge fund billionaires who are still on the board.

The commenter wrote, “The better move here is to investigate the entire board and throw leaflets with the entire list of dirty people with blood on the stairs.”

