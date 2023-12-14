Whitmer launches Michigan tax rebate plan for new vehicle purchases

lansing – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expanding a plan to give Michigan consumers a tax break on purchases of new vehicles ranging from electric only to those with internal combustion engines, as well as a larger rebate on purchases of vehicles built in union shops.

Under the plan introduced Wednesday, individuals who purchase a new electric or hybrid vehicle will receive a $2,000 rebate, and those purchasing a new gas-powered vehicle will receive a $1,000 rebate. Both exemptions will increase by $500 if the vehicle is built at a facility where a union represents workers.

Whitmer plans to ask the Democratic-led legislature for $25 million in the next budget to fund the program. If implemented, the electric vehicle rebate – when combined with the $7,500 federal credit – could save buyers up to $10,000 on an EV or plug-in hybrid sale.

The MI vehicle rebate plan differs slightly from the one introduced by Whitmer in last year’s State of the State address, which limited the $2,500 rebate to electric vehicles and charging devices. The program did not receive funding in the annual budget.

The Whitmer administration said Wednesday that its new proposal would lower costs, “boost vehicle manufacturing” and support auto workers.

“With MI vehicle rebates you will save money on your new car because you will be walking out of the dealership with your keys,” Whitmer said in a statement.

The announcement comes after reports of a slowdown and layoffs in Michigan’s auto industry. Earlier this week, Ford Motor Co. scaled back production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. The production shift follows Ford’s announcement weeks ago that the Dearborn-based automaker would withdraw plans for a state-incentivized electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall.

Last week, Stellantis NV notified thousands of autoworkers at its Mack assembly plant in Detroit and the Toledo Assembly Plant in Ohio that they could lose their jobs.

Wednesday’s press release detailing the program included praise from auto industry groups like the Michigan Automobile Dealers Association and the Detroit Regional Chamber’s MICHAuto group, whose members would benefit from Whitmer’s plan if adopted.

Michigan’s transition to electric vehicles “will take time,” but the state’s ability to remain a leader in manufacturing growth and EV adoption is critical, said Glenn Stevens, executive director of MICHAuto: “The growth in sales of new EVs and the number of vehicles made in the U.S. “This support is critical as Michigan moves forward as a leader in the technology of today and the future.”

In addition to the proposed $25 million in tax breaks, the Legislature and the Whitmer administration have awarded nearly $2 billion in direct, taxpayer-funded incentives in recent years, with most of the money going to auto companies like Ford, General Motors Co. . and China-based Goshan Inc.

In her release Wednesday, Whitmer said the proposed waivers come after Michigan’s Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers reached new contracts in the fall that include a 27% wage increase, cost-of-living adjustments and new battery plants to be built by the union. Roads for construction have been secured.

Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council summit in Washington on Tuesday, Whitmer said the historic UAW contract had put “unique pressure on companies” when asked if she was concerned that union gains would mean auto companies would leave Michigan. Will eliminate or transfer jobs. To realize savings elsewhere. But Whitmer also said auto companies are facing a slower-than-expected transition to electric vehicles.

“We know this is a global issue, but I’m certainly not surprised that people are connecting the conversation to that,” Whitmer said. “They may or may not actually be related.”

Asked whether union workers are increasingly leaning Republican, the Democratic governor said the organization is not as “monolithic” as it was 50 years ago, adding: “I think Democrats and Republicans all have to Have to show they have a plan worthy of someone’s support.”

[email protected]

Source: www.detroitnews.com