9 November 2023

Governor Whitmer announces more than $73 million in support for entrepreneurial centers across the state

Lansing, Mr. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce that 27 organizations have been selected to serve as entrepreneurship hubs across the state of Michigan, providing comprehensive resources to the state’s small businesses. And provide assistance.

Following passage of the $75 million Small Business Smart Zone and Business Accelerator initiative by the Michigan legislature in February, the Small Business Support Hub (SBSH) program received approval by the Michigan Strategic Fund in June. The program is funded by a one-time appropriation using American Rescue Plan Act (“ARPA”) dollars to create and operate the program to support small businesses disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 .

“Small businesses are the backbone of Michigan’s economy, and this investment from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to support their growth will build on Michigan’s economic momentum,” he said. Governor Whitmer, “These 27 entrepreneurship centers across the state will strengthen our small business ecosystem, providing economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs and small businesses the support they need to grow and expand in Michigan.”

The program generated a high level of interest and demand, with a joint evaluation committee reviewing over 80 applications, requesting a total of $275 million in funding. The 27 organizations selected will receive grants averaging $2.7 million. While state law requires 20 percent of the businesses served by the SBSH program to be minority-owned, on average, more than 50 percent of the selected applications will be minority-owned businesses.

“Michigan is committed to strengthening our entrepreneurial ecosystem by supporting the small businesses that drive our economy, as well as the trusted and expert partner networks that serve them across the state,” said. Amy Rencher, MEDC Senior Vice President of Small Business Services, “By leveraging federal dollars, Small Business Assistance Centers will help us expand and improve resources across the state, while raising the national profile of the strength of our entrepreneurial community.”

Programming in the 27 centers is designed to meet regional needs as well as economic competitiveness measures, such as resources for strategic sectors including climatetech and advanced manufacturing. The hubs will also provide targeted support to family-owned and rural businesses to build resilience in a rapidly evolving economic environment.

Resources available from the Hub will include one-on-one coaching, group-based learning and accelerators, mentor matchmaking, pitch competitions, networking events, access to capital, partner referrals, and statewide resource navigation.

Grant recipients by region

In area 1, The grant recipients are Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation ($3,426,316), Lake Superior Community Partnership, Inc. ($3,426,315), and Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation ($1,426,315). ,

In area 2 The grant recipient is the Traverse City Center for Entrepreneurship ($3,300,000).

In area 3 The grant recipients are Target Alpena Development Corporation ($2,149,239) and Otsego County Economic Alliance, Inc. ($1,136,859).

In area 4 The grant recipients are the Muskegon Innovation Hub at Grand Valley State University ($1,796,721), Start Garden Inc. ($3,426,316), and the Grand Rapids Nehemiah Project ($2,426,316).

In area 5 The funder is Central Michigan University Research Corporation ($3,426,316).

In area 6 Grant recipients are the Flint & Genesee Chamber Foundation ($2,366,356) and the Economic Development Coalition of St. Clair County ($2,500,792).

In area 7 The grant recipient is the Lansing Economic Area Partnership ($3,426,316).

In area 8 The grant recipients are Battle Creek Unlimited, Inc. ($3,300,000) and Can-Do Kalamazoo dba Can-Do Kitchen ($1,926,315).

In area 9 The grant recipients are Ann Arbor SPARK ($3,426,316) and Lean Rocket Lab ($1,400,000).

In area 10The grant recipients are the School of Operations ($2,815,115), Tejara ($3,426,316), Detroit Economic Growth Association ($3,426,316), Wayne State University Research and Technology Park in downtown Detroit ($3,426,316) and Velocity SmartZone ($1,800,000).

Multi-sector grant recipients are the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce ($2,500,000) and Prosperous Detroit Micro Lending ($2,000,000), while state-wide grant recipients are Lawrence Technological University Centerpolis Accelerator ($3,426,316), Small Business Association of Michigan Foundation ($3,426,316), and Are Michigan. Founder’s Fund ($2,926,315).

Among the award winners for Region 1, Lake Superior Community Partnership has provided support to its business community in Marquette County for 25 years. With 95 percent of businesses in Marquette County classified as small businesses, $3 million in funding from the SBSH program will ensure they can continue to support the small business ecosystem in the UP.

“We are honored to be awarded the funds to expand those efforts by adding on-the-ground support to reach small businesses throughout the central Upper Peninsula region, increasing our impact through more customized support and small business grants. ” Christopher Germain, CEO of Lake Superior Community Partnership, “With a wide range of partners, including Innovate Marquette, Accelerate UP, Northern Michigan University, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, Sault Tribe Inc. and SDBC Upper Peninsula, the next three years will further solidify the region as a great place to start do. Grow a Small Business.”

“The Upper Peninsula is a great place to live, raise a family and work,” said State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Wousedah ​​Township), “These funds will help ensure that work opportunities remain available. Our small businesses remain the foundation of our economy, and MEDC support reflects a commitment to fostering those opportunities. “Making sure that future generations have the opportunity to live here is great for the UP and the state of Michigan.”

Providing further support state-wide in Region 10, the Lawrence Technological University Centerpolis Accelerator also received a maximum award of $3 million from the SBSH program. The Centerpolis Accelerator aims to foster the growth of Southeast Michigan’s small makers and hardware entrepreneurs by providing access to key resources including mentors, workshops, cutting-edge technologies, corporate connections, student and faculty engagement, events, workspaces and a collaborative community of coworkers. ,

“The MEDC Small Business Hub award allows Centerpolis, Michigan’s only dedicated hardtech physical product technology accelerator, to enhance our capabilities to assist entrepreneurs in the Upper and Lower Peninsula,” said. Dan Radomsky, CEO of Centerpolis Accelerator, “With this funding, we will commercialize more physical products, advanced materials and manufacturing technologies, maintaining our state’s leadership in this area and ensuring these products are designed, engineered, prototyped and manufactured in Michigan. “

SBSH funding will also help Centerpolis launch a Defense HardTech Accelerator to develop technologies critical to national security and address domestic supply chain gaps.

“It’s an exciting time in Michigan, we’re investing in businesses big and small,” said State Representative Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield), “This is really critical infrastructure to compete for the best jobs and strengthen small business and entrepreneurship in our communities. “Not just in Southfield – but across the state, we are delivering.”

