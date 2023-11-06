White Spinach and Artichoke Lasagna – Janine Rye/Tasting Table

Who doesn’t enjoy classic lasagna? A rich tomato bolognese layered between sheets of pasta and topped with an irresistible creamy béchamel sauce: it’s a guaranteed winner. However, one of the best qualities of lasagna is its adaptability, and there’s no reason to return to the same meat-based lasagna recipe when there’s so much variety available to you.

This White Spinach and Artichoke Lasagna recipe, created by recipe developer Janine Rye, puts a new spin on an old classic to create a meal that will appeal to meat eaters and vegetarians alike. Rich and flavorful ingredients of fresh spinach, artichokes, ricotta, cream cheese, Parmesan, garlic and herbs make this lasagna creamy and delicious. Layered between sheets of lasagna and silky smooth béchamel, and topped with crunchy breadcrumbs and mozzarella, this recipe is perfectly balanced in both flavor and texture. This White Spinach and Artichoke Lasagna perfectly straddles the line between light dinner and casual comfort food, making it a perfect dinner option for any time of year.

Read More: 30 Popular Frozen Pizzas, Ranked From Worst to Best

Gather the ingredients for this White Spinach and Artichoke Lasagna recipe

White Spinach and Artichoke Lasagna Ingredients – Janine Rye/Tasting Table

To get started with this White Spinach and Artichoke Lasagna recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the filling you will need spinach, butter, canned artichokes, cream cheese, ricotta, Parmesan, Italian herbs, garlic powder, and salt and pepper. For the white sauce you will need extra butter, flour, milk, a bay leaf and nutmeg. Finally, to complete this lasagna you will need lasagna sheets, mozzarella, and fresh breadcrumbs.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Preheating the Oven – Janine Rye/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 375F.

Step 2: Cook the Spinach

Wilted Spinach in a Pan – Janine Rye/Tasting Table

Add 1 tablespoon butter and spinach in a large pan over medium heat and cook for a few minutes until the spinach is wilted. Keep aside to cool.

Step 3: Cut the Artichokes

Chopped artichokes in a bowl – Janine Rye/Tasting Table

Drain the artichoke hearts and then chop them finely.

Step 4: Chop the Spinach

Chopped Spinach in a Bowl – Janine Rye/Tasting Table

Squeeze the cooled spinach to remove excess water and then chop finely.

Step 5: Prepare the Stuffing

White Spinach Artichoke Lasagna Filling – Jeannine Rye/Tasting Table

In a large bowl, combine the artichokes and spinach with the cream cheese, ricotta, Parmesan, herbs and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 6: Start the White Sauce

Melting butter in a saucepan – Janine Rye/Tasting Table

Heat a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat and melt 2 tablespoons butter.

Step 7: Make a Roux

Flour and butter in a pan – Janine Rye/Tasting Table

Stir in the flour to make the roux.

Step 8: Add Milk

Béchamel in a saucepan – Jeannine Rye/Tasting Table

Slowly pour milk into the pan and then add bay leaves and nutmeg. Continue whisking until the sauce is smooth and thick.

Step 9: Layer the Lasagna

Preparing Spinach Lasagna – Janine Rye/Tasting Table

In a large lasagna dish, layer the lasagna sheets, artichoke and spinach mixture and béchamel, starting with a thin layer of béchamel to keep the lasagna sheets from sticking.

Step 10: Top with mozzarella and breadcrumbs

Lasagna ready to be baked – Janine Rye/Tasting Table

Top with shredded mozzarella and breadcrumbs and a little black pepper.

Step 11: Bake the Lasagna

Baked White Spinach Artichoke Lasagna – Jeannine Rye/Tasting Table

Bake in the oven for 45 minutes, until the lasagna sheets are soft and golden on top.

How to serve and store White Spinach and Artichoke Lasagna?

White Spinach and Artichoke Lasagna – Janine Rye/Tasting Table

Lasagna is one of those dishes that is a complete meal in itself, so it can be easily served without any side effects. However, a simple mixed leaf salad adds freshness to this white spinach and artichoke lasagna, as well as a pop of color. Another delicious option to add a little more substance to a meal is freshly baked garlic bread; The flavor pairs really well with the creamy tangy richness of the lasagna.

If you’re serving this white spinach and artichoke lasagna for company, it can be prepared in advance. Since the filling is cold, everything can be easily placed in layers and then refrigerated for a few hours until you’re ready for dinner. This means it can be baked in the oven as you enjoy drinks and appetizers with your guests.

You can also serve leftovers for weeknight dinners. Lasagna is one of those dishes that tastes even better a day after you first make it, and this recipe is no exception. This lasagna can be easily covered or transferred to an airtight container and stored in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. To reheat lasagna you can use either the oven or the microwave, depending on how hungry you are!

How can this recipe for Spinach and Artichoke Lasagna be modified?

White Spinach and Artichoke Lasagna – Janine Rye/Tasting Table

Perhaps TeaThe great thing about lasagna, besides how delicious and comforting it is, is that it is a versatile food. Once you get past the idea that lasagna is a Bolognese-based dish, the sky really is the limit. This recipe relies on a combination of four different cheeses to make it extremely spicy and creamy; Ricotta, cream cheese, Parmesan, and mozzarella. A great way to add flavor to this lasagna is to play with different types of cheeses. As long as you add some soft cheese to the mix, this recipe will have a perfectly melty texture. Likewise, adding different vegetables, like broccoli or roasted peppers, or adding some fresh herbs, like basil, both add variety to this recipe.

If you’re looking for dietary options, this lasagna can easily be made gluten-free by replacing the lasagna sheets and dough with gluten-free varieties. If you are unable to get any gluten-free lasagna sheets, using thinly sliced ​​vegetables is a great alternative, with zucchini being the ideal replacement.

White Spinach and Artichoke Lasagna Recipe

White Spinach and Artichoke Lasagna – Janine Rye/Tasting Table

Preparation Time: 25 minutes, Cooking Time: 1 hour, Yield: 6 portionsMaterial

1 pound fresh young spinach

3 tablespoons butter, divided

1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts

1 8-ounce package (1 cup) cream cheese

1 ½ cups ricotta

½ cup grated Parmesan

1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs

½ tsp garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp flour

2 cups milk

1 bay leaf

a pinch of nutmeg

20 lasagna sheets

1 ½ cups grated mozzarella

½ cup fresh breadcrumbs

guidance

Preheat the oven to 375F. Add 1 tablespoon butter and spinach in a large pan over medium heat and cook for a few minutes until the spinach is wilted. Keep aside to cool. Drain the artichoke hearts and then chop them finely. Squeeze the cooled spinach to remove excess water and then chop finely. In a large bowl, combine the artichokes and spinach with the cream cheese, ricotta, Parmesan, herbs and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Heat a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat and melt 2 tablespoons butter. Stir in the flour to make the roux. Slowly pour milk into the pan and then add bay leaves and nutmeg. Continue whisking until the sauce is smooth and thick. In a large lasagna dish, layer the lasagna sheets, artichoke and spinach mixture and béchamel, starting with a thin layer of béchamel to keep the lasagna sheets from sticking. Top with shredded mozzarella and breadcrumbs and a little black pepper. Bake in the oven for 45 minutes, until the lasagna sheets are soft and golden on top.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.

Source