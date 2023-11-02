White-shoe law firms tell law schools they won't hire anti-Semites amid Israel-Hamas war

Top US law firms are warning law schools not to hire graduates who have engaged in “discrimination or harassment” against Jewish students on campuses affected by the Israel-Hamas war.

Two dozen white-shoe firms — among them Skadden Arps, Cravath Swain & Moore and Paul Weiss — added their names to a letter sent Wednesday to 14 elite law schools whose graduates are among the most sought-after job candidates on the market.

According to the letter, “Reputed firms have zero tolerance policies for discrimination or harassment of any kind, much less the kind of discrimination that occurs on some law school campuses.”

Joe Schenker, senior chairman of Sullivan & Cromwell, led the letter, whose other signatories include Wachtel, Lipton, Debevoise & Plimpton and Davis Polk. The latter firm made headlines last month when it rescinded job offers to Columbia and Harvard law graduates over statements they had signed that condemned Israel after the October 7 attacks.

The letter was motivated by the fact that school administrators “were late in realizing that Jewish students are really scared – they feel threatened, and they feel betrayed,” Schenker told the Times.

Some of the most powerful Wall Street law firms, including Sullivan & Cromwell, warned university deans that they would not hire graduates who engaged in anti-Semitic “harassment or discrimination.” reuters

The letter demands that universities “provide your students with the tools and guidance to engage in the free exchange of ideas, even on emotive issues, affirming the values ​​we all hold dear.” And completely reject anything that contradicts those values.” ,

College administrators are under criticism for failing to quickly and clearly condemn Hamas’ October 7 attack, which killed at least 1,400 Israelis and left many others injured or taken captive.

Joe Schenker, senior president of Sullivan and Cromwell, led the letter. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager who founded Pershing Square Capital Management, lamented the fact that “we need to rely on law firms and corporations to control anti-Semitism on campus,” calling the state of affairs ” Pathetic” said.

“Each of these universities, law schools and business schools have recently invested extensively in DEI initiatives, staff and faculty. Where are they? What are they doing?” Ackman wrote on his X social media account on Thursday.

It is pathetic that we have to rely on law firms and corporations to control anti-Semitism on campus. None of them will hire racist students or those who support terrorists. Each of these universities, law schools, and business schools have recently invested large… https://t.co/pA9au9rCo9 – Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) 2 November 2023

Harvard alumni have been vocal in condemning university students whose groups co-signed a letter that blamed Israel for the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Ackman garnered the support of at least a dozen business executives in technology, finance and other sectors, who have pledged not to hire students whose organizations were signatories to the letter.

In recent days, a viral video surfaced on social media showing a man named Ibrahim Bharmal, editor of the Harvard Law Review, and other pro-Palestine protesters attacking a student on campus during a demonstration.

A viral video filmed last month shows Harvard students cornering a pro-Israel student on campus. Twitter/@AvivaKlompas One of the pro-Palestinian students in the video has been identified as an editor for the Harvard Law Review.Twitter/@AvivaKlompas

Comment has been sought from Bharmal in the post.

Ackman went to the Ax and demanded that Harvard suspend Bharmal and other students seen in the video cornering and obstructing another man.

The Post also sought comment from Harvard.

In the days after the Hamas attack, Raina Workman, president of New York University’s Student Bar Association, told a group of aspiring lawyers that “Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life.”

A few hours later, the law firm Winston & Strawn rescinded its job offer to Workman, saying the comments “seriously conflict” with its values.

Rhina Workman, president of the NYU Law School Bar Association, had a job offer from a law firm revoked due to her comments about Israel. Rhina Workman/Facebook

Davis Polk’s job offers to three law students at Harvard and Columbia were rescinded last month after the law firm found they held leadership roles in organizations that blamed Israel for Hamas attacks.

The law firm later said it was reconsidering the decision because two students said they were not aware that their groups had authorized their names to be attached as signatories to the letters.

Cornell University announced it was canceling classes Friday after a student at the school reportedly made anti-Semitic threats against Jews on campus.

The cancellation of classes comes days after federal authorities arrested Patrick Dai, a junior at the Ithaca-based school, for allegedly posting threats of violence on social media.

Source: nypost.com