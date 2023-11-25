White Knoll’s historic season extends to the state title game. Irmo’s spell ends in semi-finals

The White Knoll football faithful were sensing victory as the home scoreboard ticked down with less than a minute remaining.

1:01, 1:00, 0:59, 0:58…

“One more minute, guys!” yelled a fan from the front row of The Bank, the Timberwolves’ home stadium in the Red Bank community in Lexington County.

Somerville converted a fourth-down attempt, but the White Knoll defense stopped the Green Wave’s next three attempts and forced another do-or-die situation.

“Another drama!” The same fan shouted.

On that fourth-down play, White Knoll corner Caleb Geronomi broke up a Somerville pass attempt to send the Timberwolves (14-0) to a very special place: the program’s first state championship appearance.

White Knoll defeated Somerville 21-14 in the Lower State final on Friday. They will face area rival Dutch Fork in the Class 5A state championship on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. The game will be played at SC State’s Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg.

“Another week,” White Knoll coach Nick Pelham said after Friday’s win, indicating a question about the team waiting until the end of the season and appreciating the Timberwolves’ historic performance.

Pelham, a self-confessed “very negative person,” said his post-game message to his players through many of their last 13 wins this year might sound something like this: “It wasn’t very good.” Or, “That wasn’t good enough.”

“I’m not going to say that tonight,” he said Friday. “I’m going to say, ‘Great job. Celebrate with your family. Celebrate with everyone who came to White Knoll tonight.’ Enjoy it and we’ll get back to work on Sunday. ,

And for 30 to 45 minutes Friday night, Pelham and the Timberwolves enjoyed a moment worth celebrating with hundreds of fans, friends and family on their home field.

Is this the scenario Pelham envisioned when he took over the program ahead of the 2021 season?

“I’ve tried very hard not to look too far ahead. “I’ve tried really hard not to think about what it’s going to be like,” Pelham said. “But it’s incredible to see people proud to be from White Knoll and proud to be from Red Bank.”

Quarterback Landon Sharp completed a touchdown pass (to wide receiver CJ Earl) and ran for a score in Friday’s win. Tailback Teyon Fanning added 62 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker Mondo Domenech’s fourth quarter interception set up White Knoll’s fourth quarter score that put the team ahead 21–7 in less than eight minutes.

The Timberwolves’ playoff run has included wins over Cane Bay, Fort Dorchester, Sumter and now Somerville. They will face perennial state title contender and area rival Dutch Fork next week for the Class 5A championship.

White Knoll defeated Dutch Fork 17–14 in an October 6 region matchup. Pelham served as a Dutch Fork assistant for five seasons before taking over the Timberwolves program.

“It’s amazing: White Knoll is going to the state championship in 5A,” Pelham expressed in a “pinch me, I’m dreaming” tone. “Now it’s my job to make sure our kids enjoy it, but we’re back to work. To wrap up this story we have one more to get this right. It would be a shame if we didn’t end this the right way. And it’s my job to make sure we do that.”

White Knoll’s CJ Earl scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Landon Sharp in Friday’s win over Somerville.

Class 4A: South Florence 28, Irmo 21

Irmo’s shot at an undefeated season and first championship since 2010 ended at the hands of the South Florence Bruins.

South Florence blew a 28-7 lead Friday and held off a fourth-quarter Yellow Jackets rally to win the Class 4A Lower State championship. The Bruins (14-0) will face Westside in the state title game on Dec. 2 at noon.

Irmo (13-1) trailed 28-7 to start the fourth quarter, but quarterback AJ Brand threw two touchdown passes, the second a 58-yarder to Donovan Murph, cutting the deficit to 28-21 with 3:18 remaining. Went. ,

Irmo once again got the ball back and started the drive at the SF 43. But a Bruins sack pushed Irmo back and Brand fell short on fourth-and-18 to end it.

