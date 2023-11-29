White House puts corporate ‘price gouging’ front and center: ‘We see it hurting American families’

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 6, after the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association finalized a new contract covering West Coast ports to protect U.S. ports and supply chains. Talk about strengthening. , 2023.

Jim Watson AFP | getty images

The White House on Tuesday doubled down on President Joe Biden’s warning to companies that have not cut retail prices even as manufacturing costs have stabilized and inflation rates have declined.

“Prices have increased very slowly for producers over the last year. Companies must pass those savings on to consumers,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Colorado. “That’s why raising prices has been part of the president’s economic agenda.”

The Biden administration has struggled for months to reconcile data that shows falling inflation rates and steady job growth with the fact that consumers are not feeling the increased purchasing power that typically accompanies a strong economy. .

The price of some items remains low, such as Thanksgiving turkeys, and consumer spending is still strong, given Black Friday shopping.

But many Americans still report that rent and food prices are strangulating their budgets, and polls show they blame Biden for it.

At the launch of a new supply chain council on Monday, the president acknowledged that consumers today are still paying significantly higher prices for basic goods than they did a few years ago.

But he also suggested that people express their frustration over corporate pricing practices.

“For any corporation that hasn’t brought its prices back down — even as inflation has gone down, even as supply chains have been rebuilt — now is the time to stop raising prices,” Biden said. Has gone.” “Give the American consumer a break.”

But drawing a direct line from corporate pricing practices to how voters feel about the economy could prove challenging for the Biden White House.

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease in 2021, consumers are ready to make purchases, thanks in part to extra cash from pandemic-era relief programs. But higher production costs as well as the domino effect of supply chain disruptions meant many companies could not meet this pent-up demand. Due to this the prices increased.

The inflation rate reached levels not seen in decades, peaking at 9.1% in June 2022. Consumers were angry, and polls showed that many of them blamed the Biden administration.

Now, as Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign kicks into gear and voters still reject his handling of the economy, the White House has an added incentive to pressure private industries to lower retail prices. .

“Whether it’s junk fees, whether it’s raising prices, whether it’s calling out big pharma, whether it’s calling out big oil, we will continue to do that,” Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

“As prices rise, we see American families being hurt,” he said.

Source: www.cnbc.com