The White House has directed the Department of Health and Human Services to create a safety program focused on harmful or unsafe health care practices associated with artificial intelligence.

President Joe Biden outlined a planned program on “safe, secure, and trustworthy” AI as part of an executive order issued Monday. The program will receive reports of harm or unsafe practices and work to correct them.

Other sections of the order call for the development of a strategic plan for the responsible use of AI in the health and human services sector, including medical device safety. An HHS AI task force will develop the plan. The executive order does not go into detail about medical devices and technology, but the Food and Drug Administration has recently prioritized AI projects, such as creating a database for AI- and machine learning-enabled devices.

Regulatory scrutiny of AI has increased in the past year. The EU is developing the AI ​​Act, legislation it claims will be the first comprehensive AI law, and the FDA is drafting guidance on AI-enabled device software functions. Now, the White House has made its stance on AI clear in an executive order.

The order gives HHS 365 days to establish an AI security program. The program should create a “common framework” for approaches to identifying and capturing clinical errors arising from AI, as well as “incidents that may cause harm to patients, caregivers or other parties, including bias or discrimination.” Specifications for a central tracking repository should be prepared. ,

Through the program, HHS will analyze captured data and generate evidence to develop and share best practices, recommendations or other informal guidelines to help avoid harms associated with AI.

The order also requires HHS to work with the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to create an AI task force within 90 days of the order. Once the task force is formed, it will have 365 days to make a strategic plan. The order envisages a plan including policies and frameworks on responsible deployment and use of AI.

Specific objectives include monitoring the long-term safety and real-world performance of AI-enabled technology, “in population groups that are clinically relevant or important, with a means to communicate product updates to regulators, developers and users” “Includes modification and display.”

The order also calls for incorporating equity principles and security standards in AI development and incorporating security, privacy, and security standards throughout the software-development lifecycle.

