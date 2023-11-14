White House hopes Biden-Xi meeting will lead to progress on military communications, fentanyl fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials expressed hope Monday that a highly anticipated face-to-face meeting this week between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will produce some concrete results, including the possible reestablishment of military communications between the two countries and a joint dialogue. Is included. Efforts to combat illicit fentanyl trafficking.

The two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco on Wednesday. It will be a key moment in the Biden-Xi bilateral forum, which is dedicated to promoting trade, investment and economic growth between countries around the Pacific Ocean.

Biden and Xi have not spoken in a year. Their last meeting was at the Group 20 summit in Indonesia last year. And since then, tensions between the two countries have escalated following a series of incidents involving the downing of a Chinese spy balloon that spread across the US earlier this year.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, gives opening remarks next to economist Jerrod Mason during a meeting of finance ministers as part of the APEC summit on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The frosty relationship between the two economic superpowers has global implications: China and the US produce about 40% of the world’s goods and services.

US officials have set relatively low expectations for the Biden-Xi meeting, suggesting that getting back to a baseline of regular communication would be a good benchmark for success. Still, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that some progress toward shared goals could be made through “intense diplomacy.”

“Overall we are looking forward to a productive meeting,” Sullivan said. “President Biden has a long history with President Xi and their conversations have been straightforward, simple and President Biden believes there is no substitute for leader-to-leader, face-to-face diplomacy to manage this complex relationship Not there.”

Among those goals: reestablishing communications between the military leaders of the two countries. US military contacts with China have deteriorated, especially since the pandemic, and are now almost non-existent, even as the number of unsafe or unprofessional incidents between ships and aircraft from the two countries has increased.

The US has consistently viewed military ties with China as important to avoid any missteps and maintain a peaceful Indo-Pacific region. They became even more important as China stepped up its efforts to aggressively militarize man-made islands in the Pacific as part of a broader campaign to control the South China Sea, including international transit by other ships and aircraft.

China has long complained about U.S. naval and air force activities in the western Pacific, as well as other U.S. moves to impose sanctions and other economic sanctions. Canceling military talks is seen by China as a way to punish Washington.

But there are small signs of progress. China’s Defense Ministry said last week that the two militaries held a conference call to discuss the investigation of the case and cooperation on military archives to search for the remains of US POWs and missing personnel.

Sullivan also said there are other areas where U.S. and Chinese interests overlap, particularly on efforts to combat fentanyl trafficking.

Powerful opioids are the deadliest drug in America today. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says drug overdose deaths have increased more than sevenfold from 2015 to 2021.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which is tasked with combating illicit drug trafficking, Mexico and China are the primary sources of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked directly into the United States. Almost all of the chemicals needed to make fentanyl come from China, and the drugs are then mass produced in Mexico and smuggled into the US through cartels.

Sullivan said Biden would also use the meeting to address China’s relations with Iran and Taiwan.

China views US contact with Taiwan as an incentive to make the island’s decades-long de facto independence permanent. Concern over the issue has increased as Taiwan prepares to hold presidential elections in January. Under the “One China” policy, the US recognizes Beijing as the government of China and does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but has maintained that Taipei is an important partner in the Indo-Pacific.

Sullivan said Biden would “establish an approach to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

The Democratic president is also expected to tell Xi he would like China to use its growing influence on Iran to make clear that Tehran or its proxies should not take actions that could escalate the Israel-Hamas war. . The Biden administration sees China, a major buyer of Iranian oil, as having considerable leverage with Iran, a key supporter of Hamas.

“President Biden will make clear to President Xi that Iran’s escalating, destabilizing actions that undermine stability in the broader Middle East are not in the interests of China or “any other responsible country,” Sullivan said. “

The White House announced Monday that Biden will also meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador later this week. The two leaders will discuss the growing migration issue at the US-Mexico border and beyond.

Preparations for the summit are evident around San Francisco.

The city has erected high steel barricades throughout the city, spanning the streets around the Moscone Center and other venues where APEC events will be held this week. Finance and diplomatic leaders from the 21 APEC economies are also gathering this week; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen opened the meeting of finance ministers on Monday.

The San Francisco Police Department has increased patrols throughout the city. In the area around Union Square, where many of the summit dignitaries have booked the city’s four-star hotels, locals have noted that the city’s significant homeless population is less prevalent than usual.

Madani reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writers Jenny Haar in San Francisco and Lolita C. Baldor and Didi Tang in Washington contributed to this report.

