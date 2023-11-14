White House directive could repurpose wireless spectrum during next 2 years - UPI.com

1 of 2 | The White House confirmed Monday that a new national strategy will potentially reallocate up to 2,700 MHz of wireless spectrum to help meet the evolving innovation and security needs of US industry. File photo Roger L. By Wollenberg/UPI | license photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) — The White House confirmed Monday that a new national strategy will potentially reallocate 2,700 MHz of wireless spectrum to help meet the emerging innovation and security needs of U.S. industry.

The National Spectrum Strategy and an accompanying presidential memorandum will set out a new blueprint for US officials to help advance US wireless technologies.

Spectrum is a catch-all term that refers to the invisible radio frequencies used by wireless signals to travel distances.

The potential repurposing “will help ensure that both the public and private sectors have the spectrum resources needed to deliver vital services to every community in America,” the White House said in a statement.

“It will also ensure that the US uses spectrum policy as an important lever to maintain global leadership in wireless technology, creating an ecosystem of equipment, products and applications, and a virtuous circle of innovation.”

The new directive was developed by the National Telecommunications Information Administration in consultation with the Federal Communications Commission and other agencies.

“After receiving extensive public input, NTIA has identified five bands for study,” the White House said in the statement.

“These are the 3.1-3.45 GHz, 5.03-5.091 GHz, 7.125-8.4 GHz, 18.1-18.6 GHz and 37.0-37.6 GHz bands. This mix of bands can support a variety of uses including wireless broadband, drones and satellite. Operation.”

NTIA estimates the study will take up to two years to complete.

The strategy will also deal with long-term planning for future use of spectrum.

Once implemented, it will increase access to advanced wireless broadband networks and technologies – including 5G – in both the public and private sectors.

“To accelerate spectrum innovation and ensure the United States remains the leader in this critical technology, the strategy announces an ambitious effort under which the U.S. Government will, over 12-18 months, advance research, create investment incentives and “This goal will take measurable steps to advance spectrum access technology,” the White House statement reads.

In a memo announcing the upcoming proposed spectrum changes, President Joe Biden called radio frequency spectrum one of “our nation’s most critical national resources” and called for a balance between private sector innovation and government needs in future allocations. called upon.

“The United States has long advanced our global technology leadership by striking an appropriate balance between fostering private sector innovation and advancing the missions of executive departments and agencies,” the President said. “In recent years, however, the increasing demand for always-connected devices and other factors, such as the development of cooperative and automated vehicles, the commercialization of space, and the increasing complexity and increasing requirements of federal missions, have led to increased competition. Rare For spectrum resources.”

Source: www.upi.com