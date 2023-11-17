The White House on Friday criticized tech billionaire Elon Musk for his involvement in an anti-Semitic social media post this week, calling it “the absolute truth.”

“It is unacceptable to repeat the despicable lies behind the deadliest act of anti-Semitism at any time in American history,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, a month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Leave the matter aside.”

The anti-Semitic post that Musk appeared to endorse came in response to a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, who expressed concern about rising anti-Semitism.

The user posted, “To the cowards hiding behind internet anonymity and posting ‘Hitler was right’: Do you have something you want to say?” Another user replied, “Okay. Jewish [communities] They are promoting the exact same kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim they want people to stop using against them.

Musk replied to that post: “You told the real truth.”

Bates said the White House would continue to condemn anti-Semitism, which has been on the rise since the war between Israel and Hamas that followed the October 7 surprise attack on Israel.

“As President Biden said in remembering the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting a few weeks ago, the ‘devastating atrocity of October 7 has brought to the surface painful memories left by millennia of anti-Semitism;’ And under his presidency ‘we will continue to condemn anti-Semitism at every turn.’ “We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred, which runs counter to our core values ​​as Americans,” Bates said.

He said Americans have a “responsibility to bring people together against hate”, as well as “an obligation to speak out against anyone who attacks the dignity of their fellow Americans and compromises the safety of our communities Is.”

Ax did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the White House statement.

This claim, which Musk appears to support, echoes false conspiracy theories that Jews want to flood the country with minorities. The billionaire faced immediate online scrutiny for his post.

And, in a follow-up post on X, Musk endorsed the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a group that advocates against anti-Semitism and hate speech, saying, “Despite the ADL majority, But attacks him unjustly.” The West is supporting the Jewish people and Israel.”

His post continued a long-running dispute between Musk and the ADL, which has been the target of the billionaire’s ire as he blames criticism of the league for a decline in advertising revenue.

