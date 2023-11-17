White House criticizes Elon Musk for promoting ‘anti-Semitism and racist hatred’

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk during a heated discussion on the dangers of artificial intelligence with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, UK, on ​​Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

The White House on Friday condemned “anti-Semitism and Criticized Elon Musk for promoting “racist hatred”.

Musk responded to X, saying the post “tells the real truth.”

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said, “It is unacceptable at any time to repeat the despicable lies behind the most lethal act of anti-Semitism in American history.”

“We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred, which runs counter to our core values ​​as Americans,” Bates said.

The White House statement noted the proximity of Musk’s post to the deadly October 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas, which it described as “the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

Bates said, “We all have a responsibility to bring people together against hate, and to speak out against anyone who attacks the dignity of our fellow Americans and compromises the safety of our communities.”

Spokespeople for Tesla and X did not immediately respond to CNBC’s requests for comment on the White House statement.

Musk responded to a post on Wednesday that claimed the Jewish community is “fostering the exact same type of dialectical hatred against white people that they claim people should stop using against them.”

Musk, who has the most popular account on X, replied: “You said the real truth.”

The original post from an account with fewer than 5,000 followers has been viewed more than 1.1 million times since being promoted by Musk, who is followed by more than 163 million accounts.

In the same Promoting “racism”.

