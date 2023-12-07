White House announces plans to strengthen defense cooperation with Ukraine

The White House announced plans to strengthen “cooperation and co-production” between the defense industrial bases of the US and Ukraine after the first day of the US-Ukraine Defense Industrial Base Conference meeting at the Department of Commerce in Washington, DC, on December 6. . ,

The US-Ukraine Defense Industrial Base Conference convened more than 350 US, Ukrainian and European industry and government representatives in Washington, DC to increase cooperation and production between US and Ukrainian defense companies and to increase overall arms production.

According to the White House statement, the US State Department plans to “send an advisor to Ukraine’s Ministry of Strategic Industries to assist and accelerate Ukraine’s transformation into an interoperable military force, combating corruption and critical To attract foreign investment in industries.

Additionally, new plans include an interagency ‘Ukraine Deal Team’ as well as ‘co-production and technical data exchange’. The interagency team will include representatives from the Departments of Defense and Commerce as well as the State Department to support and guide potential deals and export requirements for Ukraine’s defense industry.

The data exchange will more specifically address Ukraine’s operational needs in air defense systems, repair and maintenance, and critical weapons production as well as “facilitate the accelerated pace of investment deals.”

The Defense Department and industry partners will also provide Ukraine with relevant technical data to begin local domestic production of FrankenSAM projects, “which seek to enable Ukraine’s legacy air defense systems by integrating some Western weapons.”

The announcement came after Senate Republicans blocked a supplemental funding bill in a procedural vote on December 6 that included aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The funding package includes $61 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Funding for Ukraine has become a source of contention among US lawmakers in recent months, bringing the government to the brink of a shutdown.

Ahead of the vote, President Joe Biden stressed the urgency of passing the funding bill, as the aid potentially runs out in the coming weeks. He strongly encouraged Congress to pass the bill before the holiday recess.

Despite Republican hesitation over Ukraine aid, red states get economic benefits

Amid signs of growing reluctance among US Republicans to continue aid to Ukraine, supporters are trying a new story – highlighting that a large portion of the money the US spends is actually on domestic defense. Leads to industry, sending jobs and investments back to America. ,

Source: kyivindependent.com