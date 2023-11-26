White House announces new actions to support small business: ‘Shop Small Today’

The Biden administration unveiled new actions on Saturday aimed at increasing support for small businesses.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the administration listed three top actions.

First, the White House will invest $50 million of American Rescue Plan funds into more than 10,000 small businesses. The administration will also issue $50 billion in small business loans this year, including a large increase for “underserved businesses.”

Finally, the administration announced a new focus on “strengthening” partnerships “to invest in and support rural businesses.”

This post was part of a larger White House Thread Celebrating “Small Business Saturday.”

“On Small Business Saturday, the Biden-Harris Administration celebrates the hardworking Americans who run our small businesses and drive our economy,” the administration wrote on the X. “We are committed to helping them grow and succeed.”

White House is also in its formula Claim about this “[r]A record 14.6 million applications “to start businesses” have been filed under the Joe Biden administration. Posted in “Also appreciated”[f]“Amazing Increase in Black Business Ownership in Over 30 Years.”

“Small businesses are more than the engine of our economy,” President Biden said. wrote On X. “They are the glue that holds our communities together. Shop small today, friends.”

The president spent time Saturday walking around Nantucket, Mass., and was seen visiting several small stores with first lady Jill Biden, according to White House pool notes.

In August, Vice President Harris announced that the administration would invest $125 million to help small businesses in disadvantaged communities. The investment was planned to go into 43 small business accelerators that support entrepreneurs in disadvantaged communities.

“As Bidennomics continues to demonstrate, when we invest in the dreams and ambitions of small business owners and entrepreneurs, it creates opportunity and prosperity for all of us,” Harris said during remarks in Washington, D.C., at the time. Is.”

On Saturday, Harris said the past two years have been “the best ever for small business.”

“During Small Business Saturday and the holidays, be sure to shop local and support the backbone of our communities,” she says wrote On X. “When our small business owners succeed, America succeeds.”

