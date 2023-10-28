White House and Google launch a new virtual tour with audio captions, Spanish translation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Can’t come to Washington? Couldn’t get tickets to tour the White House? Don’t worry.

The White House, Google Maps and Google Arts & Culture launched a new virtual tour of the famous mansion on Friday, which is also National Citizens Day.

With a computer or smartphone, users will be able to spend time zooming through all the rooms they would have seen if they had been able to go on an in-person tour.

The updated virtual tour is part of first lady Jill Biden’s desire to make the White House accessible to more people. Biden, a longtime community college professor, hopes teachers will use it to educate students about the White House and its history, said his spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander.

“Not everyone can travel to Washington, D.C., to see the White House, so she’s bringing the White House to them,” Alexander said.

Biden traveled to Philadelphia on Friday for a National Citizens Day event hosted by Nickelodeon, ATTN and iCivics, where he announced “Well Versed,” a new miniseries that will help teach kids about democracy and the bill. Uses animation and music to help. rights.

He talked about the Constitutional Convention held in Philadelphia’s Independence Hall in 1787, where the Founders of the United States created a government in which power rested not with kings and queens, but with the people.

“That’s still the way our country works, and that’s one of the things that makes it so special,” Biden said. Make your country the best.”

The virtual tour is the first Google Virtual Tour of the White House to include audio captions for people with disabilities. Captions are narrated by White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo and pop up on the screen to give viewers historical information about each room.

It is Google’s first virtual tour of the White House, translated into Spanish and featuring official portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The tour begins with a brief video by President Joe Biden and the First Lady welcoming visitors, the same message that plays in the White House Visitors Center for those visiting in person.

Google Street View technology was used to capture the imagery, starting from the East Wing entrance and moving through all the rooms along the public tour route, including the Library, the China Room, the Green, Blue and Red Rooms, the East Room, and the State Was. dining room.

This tour was created using Google Arts & Culture’s storytelling tools.

Ben Gomes, senior vice president of learning and sustainability at Google, said the mission of its arts and culture division is to open up the world’s culture to people everywhere.

The tour is available on the White House website as well as Google Maps and the Google Arts & Culture page.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com