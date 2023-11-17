White House accuses Musk of ‘disgusting’ promotion of anti-Semitism and racist hatred

Elon Musk was accused of endorsing anti-Semitic Twitter posts as ‘de facto truth’ – Tolga Akmen/EPA

The White House has accused Elon Musk of “disgustingly promoting anti-Semitism and racist hatred” after the world’s richest man endorsed a tweet that said Jewish people “hate against whites”. Keep.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said the Tesla billionaire had repeated a “disgusting lie” by calling the anti-Semitic tweets the “real truth.”

Mr Musk was embroiled in a new anti-Semitism controversy this week after responding to a tweet that read: “The Jewish community is promoting exactly the kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim people want. They want them to stop using it against them.

“I have no deep interest in telling the smallest things about the Western Jewish population—they are now having the disturbing realization that the hordes of minorities who [they] They don’t like supporting floods in their country at all.

Mr Musk, who has 163 million followers, responded: “You told the real truth.”

Mr Bates said: “It is unacceptable to repeat the despicable lies behind the most lethal act of anti-Semitism at any time in American history, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

“As President Biden said a few weeks ago when remembering the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, Oct. 7, ‘the devastating atrocity has brought to the surface painful memories left by millennia of anti-Semitism;’ And under his presidency ‘we will continue to condemn anti-Semitism at every turn.’

“We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred, which goes against our core values ​​as Americans. We all have a responsibility to bring people together against hate, and to speak out against anyone who attacks the dignity of our fellow Americans and compromises the safety of our communities.

Mr Musk has repeatedly battled with groups such as the Anti-Defamation League, which accuse him of failing to fight anti-Semitism since taking over Twitter, now known as X, last year. have put.

Mr Musk said this week that the group “unjustly attacks most people in the West”, adding: “I am deeply offended by the message of the ADL and any other group that actually engages in anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism.” Or promote racism of any kind.”

He has accused the ADL of coordinating the decline in Twitter’s advertising revenues.

The tweet Mr Musk responded to came from an account with less than 5,000 followers, but Mr Musk’s reply meant it has been viewed more than 1.1 million times.

The European Commission and tech giant IBM have suspended advertising on Twitter in the last 24 hours.

X did not respond to a request for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com