Whistleblower reports to HMRC amid COVID-19 fraud concerns

Whistleblower reports to HMRC have increased by 47 per cent in the past year, with experts blaming the increase on fraud related to government Covid-19 support.

The number of whistleblower reports to HMRC is set to rise from 106,920 in 2021/22 to 157,270 in 2022/23, according to new research from international law firm RPC.

Adam Craggs, partner and head of RPC’s tax disputes, financial crime and regulatory team, said large-scale fraud against the government’s COVID-19 support schemes could be a major reason for the surge.

It follows separate data from the Department of Business and Trade in September, which showed that UK lenders responsible for distributing government-backed loans during the pandemic accounted for almost £1.7 billion worth of potential loan fraud at the end of June. Which is 43 percent more than three months. First.

The National Audit Office estimates that fraudsters lost at least £7.3 billion by taking advantage of the furlough scheme and the Eat Out to Help Out initiative.

Craggs said: ‘The furlough scheme was a magnet for fraudsters, who lost significant sums of money to the public purse.

‘The general public are outraged by this, and this sense of outrage may be the reason for this huge increase in reports of suspected fraud to HMRC.

‘Reports of tax fraud will come from a variety of sources, such as disgruntled and former employees, former partners/spouses, customers and competitors.’

Craggs said HMRC is cracking down on tax fraud through its new ‘Connect’ AI technology as well as the introduction of international co-operation.

Michelle Sloane, partner at RPC, believes that although the increase in fraud reports shows that HMRC is successfully encouraging whistleblowers to come forward, more can be done.

According to the RPC, HMRC currently pays whistleblowers on an ‘ad hoc’ basis, while standardizing the payments would mean higher quality evidence being sent to the tax authority.

Sloane points to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) paying whistleblowers 15 to 30 percent of additional taxes collected as a result of successful investigations initiated with whistleblower information.

The IRS paid a total of $37.8 million (about £30 million) to 132 whistleblowers in 2022 – 58 times the amount paid by HMRC over the same period.

Sloane said: ‘Paying informants is likely to increase the number of investigations, and improve the quality of information HMRC receives.

‘The IRS has shown that financial incentives lead to successful investigations. ‘If HMRC wants to reduce the amount of money lost as a result of tax fraud it should seriously examine this option.’

