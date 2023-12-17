ANI | Updated: December 17, 2023 21:43 IST

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India]December 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and met a ‘disabled’ entrepreneur at the event.

During the conversation, PM Modi inquired about their business, income and how they benefited from various schemes launched by the central government.

The entrepreneur, who manages a CSC and runs a business selling stationery items, said the central government’s pension scheme has helped him and his family a lot.

When PM Modi asked him about his income, he seemed a little hesitant in giving the details, to which the Prime Minister teasingly said, “Aapko lagega income tax bhaega Modi.”

He then assured them, “Don’t worry the Income Tax officers will not come but impose less tax”.

After this, the beneficiary entrepreneur thanked the Prime Minister for the welfare schemes and expressed happiness in meeting him.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day tour of his parliamentary constituency.

After this, PM Modi interacted with the beneficiaries at the stalls of schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Swanidhi Yojana, Mudra Yojana etc.

The Prime Minister also took feedback about the schemes from the beneficiaries. He also interacted with school children.

He held a road show in the city earlier today and also inaugurated Kasi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Namo Ghat.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other leaders attended the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Namo Ghat.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister received information about the work being done under the Smart City Project. Apart from this, PM Modi and CM Yogi also administered an oath to the beneficiaries to make India a developed nation by 2047. (ANI)

