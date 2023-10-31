While strictly managing costs, smart founders will be harsh, not ruthless.

Presented by Planful

The founders have faced a bumpy ride over the years. First, the pandemic halted the economy. This was followed by an era of growth at all costs due to cheap money and historically low technological barriers to entry, and then a talent crisis that hindered that growth. Recent funding shortages have made cash conservation paramount. With increasing global volatility and the cost of capital continuing to rise, founders now have to figure out how to extend the runway beyond 2024 or risk failure.

Most have made the necessary reductions in discretionary costs and unnecessary expenses by diligently analyzing data. But this next round of cost cutting requires a more strategic, thoughtful approach if you want your business to make it to 2025.

Founders are dreamers and risk takers, even if they don’t know it. I have often said that to run a startup one must have a healthy mix of naivety and ego, because statistically most startups fail. Even for those founders who ultimately succeed, they often have to go through a brutal experience (with the occasional bit of entertainment).

The basic way the startup world works, through pitches and funding rounds, creates a validation trap that many founders fall into. When securing a funding round ‘validates’ the ideas and vision of the founding team, funding itself becomes the primary goal. What sets successful founders apart is that they have the intellectual honesty to recognize that the odds are still against them the day after the new round closes.

Many economists, VCs and business leaders predict that the economy could slow even further in 2024, and at best could be similar to 2023. A grand vision for market dominance may now take two, three or four years longer than what was planned. A few quarters ago. Smart founders are now extremely focused on survival, moderate growth and extending the runway as far as possible because they have to convince customers and investors that they have a plan to get it done.

Many founders take a spreadsheet-based approach to cost-cutting. It’s simple math to calculate that, given your current burn rate, your bank account will be exhausted in X months. If you cut costs by Y% across the board, you have increased your runway by (1+Y) * Done.

But ruthless, thoughtless, sweeping cost-cutting can anger customers, alienate workers, and jeopardize a company’s ability to thrive when conditions improve.

Instead of ruthless, indiscriminate cost-cutting, it’s wise to be very frugal about what matters Not there. It doesn’t matter if you continue to maintain things or even make modest investments to do Case.

When making cuts, don’t lose sight of your people. They are worried about the future, and you cannot expect to add more stress and excessive demands to an already stressed workforce. It may be a cliché, but I’ve found that “people first” really matters. I value company culture, especially during difficult times. Completely eliminating things like team lunches, individual meetings, and small daily allowances creates immediate animosity.

Instead, the thoughtful cuts create a visible and tangible reminder of the current environment, especially when considering how important in-person gatherings are to maintaining a strong culture in a remote work environment. Instead of a quarterly in-person employee meeting, move to an annual meeting and replace the others with DoorDash gift cards and a video meeting. Minimizing all visits – both sales calls and team meetups – not only hurts morale, it allows reasonable excuses for missed targets, lost deals and churned customers. But tightening travel policies for everyone is a very obvious and effective way to cut costs while setting the right environment.

Don’t underestimate the importance of making these deductions visible. I make sure that my children see me switching off the lights that they keep on in the house. It’s not just because of electricity Cost Money, it’s due to leave the lights on garbage Wealth. Everyone from the C-suite on down will recognize what you’re doing and how these cuts extend the runway, but only if everyone sees it.

My suggestion is to look beyond the data, not ignore it. With today’s cloud-based finance, accounting, analytics, and reporting tools, there’s no excuse for not having efficient control over every aspect of your business. As you discover deductible areas, the stories behind those numbers become more important. Collaboration and alignment across the business turns overall financial performance into a team sport, and data gets your team ready to play.

Here are four ways you should use data to extend your runway:

Move towards zero-based budgeting (ZBB) , A typical budget starts with a number and teams work to spend it all. It creates wrong incentives, promotes empire building where high expectations garner more resources, and creates a use-it-or-lose-it incentive where spending everything is more important than any savings. ZBB rewards economy and results. Each team starts each quarter from ground zero and builds from there, focusing on today’s results rather than future goals. Note, it’s much harder to do ZBB for larger companies (the ones you’re probably trying to disrupt), so adopting this approach as a startup could give you meaningful long-term benefits.

, A typical budget starts with a number and teams work to spend it all. It creates wrong incentives, promotes empire building where high expectations garner more resources, and creates a use-it-or-lose-it incentive where spending everything is more important than any savings. ZBB rewards economy and results. Each team starts each quarter from ground zero and builds from there, focusing on today’s results rather than future goals. Note, it’s much harder to do ZBB for larger companies (the ones you’re probably trying to disrupt), so adopting this approach as a startup could give you meaningful long-term benefits. realign compensation , Compensation generally aligns with budget goals and spending targets. Zero-based budgeting lets you realign compensation with results to reward people for creating more value and ROI.

, Compensation generally aligns with budget goals and spending targets. Zero-based budgeting lets you realign compensation with results to reward people for creating more value and ROI. Use rolling forecasts , A limited runway can be cut short if you don’t adapt quickly. Break out of the confines of that fiscal year and increase agility by constantly adjusting to what’s happening. Instead of sticking to a static budget you made last year, rolling forecasts let you modify assumptions and adapt plans based on whatever comes your way.

, A limited runway can be cut short if you don’t adapt quickly. Break out of the confines of that fiscal year and increase agility by constantly adjusting to what’s happening. Instead of sticking to a static budget you made last year, rolling forecasts let you modify assumptions and adapt plans based on whatever comes your way. to automate, AI-enabled automation is going to change everything. Now is the time to dramatically increase your investment in automation to increase productivity. To cut costs you need to do more with less. Automation uses your data to increase the efficiency and productivity you will need to survive the next few years.

Taking a “cut everything by 20%” approach to extending your runway is a flight plan for failure. Look around and start asking the right questions to the right people. Give everyone ownership of cutting the overall cost limit. Find out what makes your company great, determine what matters, and invest in it. Highlight what doesn’t matter, find the waste and cut it out. Above all, explain the ‘why’, be transparent and don’t be apologetic. Your mission, above all else, is the survival of your company. Later you can return to growth, and will probably be a better company for what you experienced in this survival phase.

What’s important is your people. They are the crew that will get you moving on this short runway. If you start to cut back on employee engagement, eliminate what defines your culture, and ignore the marketing and product investments that move the needle, key people will fall out and you’ll be out by 2025. Will not be able to reach either.

Grant Halloran is the Chief Executive Officer of Planful.

Sponsored articles are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or that has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they are always clearly marked. For more information, contact sales@venture Beat.com.

Source: www.bing.com