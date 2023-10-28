Buying a home is the least affordable it has been in decades amid 8% mortgage rates and rising home prices, which is keeping many potential homeowners—especially first-time homebuyers—from taking advantage.

However, interestingly, sales of new residential homes increased in September, while sales of existing homes almost completely halted, as owners are reluctant to move and purchase another home at a much higher mortgage rate. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that new home sales rose 12.3% in September to an annual rate of 759,000, up from 676,000 in the previous month.

Since there are very few existing homes on the market, buyers have no choice but to buy new. Builders under pressure from higher interest rates, however, are sweetening matters by offering discounted mortgages and other incentives. In fact, Devin Bachman, senior vice president of research at John Burns Research & Consulting, credits these inducements as the “number one” driver for rising new home sales figures last month.

“‘Incentive’ is a big fancy word for discount, and what we’re seeing on that front is that it’s creating a competitive advantage for the new domestic market,” she explains. Luck, She says mortgage rate buydowns, the industry term for discounted mortgage rates, are the most “desired and most effective” incentives offered to the new home market today.

Erin Sykes, chief economist at residential real estate brokerage firm Nest Seekers International, points out that independent sellers typically can’t match the types of incentives typically offered by larger builders like Lennar and Toll Brothers. Luck,

Mortgage Rate Buydown Explained

As high as mortgage rates may seem right now, there is little sign that they will drop significantly any time soon—meaning in the next two to three years. For example, Capital Economics released a report this week saying don’t expect mortgage rates to fall to 6% and below until the end of 2025.

Mortgage rates hovering around 8% are a stretch for many borrowers, which is why mortgage rate shopping can be an attractive option for eager prospective home buyers. Bachman explains that there are a few different types of mortgage rate buydowns, with full-term buydowns and temporary buydowns being the most popular options among builders.

Full term buydown is a more desirable option for buyers as the builder reduces the mortgage rate for the entire term of the loan. In other words, builders pay the interest difference between the market mortgage rate and the mortgage rate they are offering up front, Bachman says.

Sykes says that currently, some builders are offering less than 5% buydown, mostly in “peripheral, emerging” markets. This includes places like Loxahatchee, Florida and Boynton Beach, Florida, both of which are within 30 minutes of Palm Beach.

Over the past week, mortgage rates hovered around 8%, “so when you’re talking about purchasing [5% range] This is a huge benefit to the new construction market,” says Bachman. For a floating-rate purchase, the builder still cuts the rate, but not for the entire term of the loan. Rather, the builder pays a premium for the first half of the loan. will pay a lump sum amount to lower the mortgage rate for three years. After that, buyers will be subject to higher mortgage rates. Many builders who offer these programs have partnerships with certain mortgage companies or have Has its own mortgage branch.

Other Builder Incentives

Builders are also offering other incentives, including up to thousands of dollars in closing costs, which can be especially helpful for first-time homebuyers who struggle to save enough.

“This gets at the heart of the affordability issue that we’re seeing in the market today,” says Bachman. “Like, I can’t close because I don’t have the cash to do it.”

Builders have begun to build more “custom” rather than “built-in” homes. This is important because rate locks can be “incredibly expensive,” Bachmann says. A rate lock means the mortgage rate will not change between the time of the offer and closing on a newly constructed home. However, the cost of a rate lock can range from 0.25% to 0.5% of the mortgage, potentially thousands of dollars in additional cost to buyers in the form of a cash deposit.

The build-to-build model, in which buyers select their land plot and all of the home’s finishing touches before construction begins, is traditional in home construction. The point is that when it finally comes time to close the deal months later, mortgage rates could rise. Rate locks can stop this.

However, with spec construction, builders begin construction without a buyer, and once completed (or nearly completed), they put the home on the market. This gives buyers a better idea of ​​what their mortgage rate will be at the time of purchase.

“To be honest, to remain competitive in today’s new construction landscape, most builders are offering buyouts at the mortgage rate along with other incentives,” Bachman says. “Now, I will clarify this whole thing by saying, if we get to a place where the market starts to stall, that is a risky business model.”

She added: “Why? Because builders are building such houses with which it is not necessary to have any contract or consumer attached to them.

While mortgage rate cuts and other incentives may be responsible for the increase in new home sales today, Dan Green, CEO of first-time home buyer mortgage company Homebuyer.com, explains Luck There are other factors at play as well – including low existing home inventory. With so few existing homes on the market, buyers have little choice but to build new.

“Incentives and buydowns may play a role, but the more likely reason for the increase in sales of new construction homes is that it is all buyers can afford,” he says. “It’s very difficult to find homes for resale.”

