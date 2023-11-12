key insights

Every investor in PSI Software SE (ETR:PSAN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors have a major stake in the company with 40% ownership. In other words, the group faces maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, own 34% of the company’s shareholders. Generally, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often reduce their ownership over time.

Let’s take a deeper look at each type of PSI software owner, starting with the chart below.

What does institutional ownership tell us about PSI Software?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it is included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that there are institutional investors in PSI Software; And he owns a good chunk of the company’s stock. This may indicate that the company has some degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the perceived validation you get with institutional investors. They too are wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big drop in the share price if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it’s worth checking out PSI Software’s past earnings trajectory, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider.

We find that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in PSI Software. Our data shows that InvestementAktiengesellschaft FÜR Langfristige Investoren TGV is the largest shareholder with 21% of shares. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders own about 18% and 8.2% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which means this group has considerable influence on the company’s decision making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understanding of a stock’s expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it’s also worth taking a look at what they’re forecasting.

Insider ownership of PSI Software

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and varies between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing at least board members. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are the founder or CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive as it may indicate that the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in PSI Software SE. Individually, insiders collectively own €30m worth of the €362m company. It’s good to see some investing by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders are buying.

general public ownership

With 40% ownership, the general public, consisting mostly of individual investors, has some degree of influence over PSI Software. This size of ownership, although considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

public company ownership

Public companies currently own 18% of PSI Software stock. It is difficult to say for sure but it shows that their business interests are interconnected. This could be a strategic stake, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this space for changes in ownership.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

