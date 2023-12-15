While individual investors own 32% of SolarVest Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SLVEST), private companies are its largest shareholder with 33% ownership.

key insights

Significant control over SolarWest Holdings Berhad by private companies means that the general public has greater power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 5 investors hold the majority stake in the company with 52% ownership.

Insiders own 25% of Solarvest Holdings Berhad

If you want to know who really controls SolarVest Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SLVEST), you need to look at the composition of its share registry. The group holding the most shares in the company, about 33% to be exact, are private companies. In other words, the group will gain the most (or lose the most) from its investment in the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, have 32% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Solarvest Holdings Berhad.

What does institutional ownership tell us about Solarvest Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it is included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Solarvest Holdings Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. In fact, he has a respectable stake in the company. This may indicate that the company has some degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the perceived validation you get with institutional investors. They too are wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there is always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell the stock quickly. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Solarvest Holdings Berhad’s historical earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Solarvest Holdings Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Atlantic Blue Holdings Sdn Bhd with 23% of shares outstanding. Chin Siu Lim holds 10% of the common stock and is the second largest shareholder of Divine Inventions Sdn. Bhd. holds about 9.0% of the company’s stock. Chin Siew Lim, the second largest shareholder, also holds the title of Senior Chief Executive. Additionally, CEO Chun Chong owns 3.2% of the company’s shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which means this group has considerable influence on the company’s decision making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Lots of analysts cover the stock, so you can easily see the predicted growth.

Insider ownership of Solarvest Holdings Berhad

While the exact definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management must answer to the board and the board must represent the interests of shareholders. In particular, sometimes top level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals that leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information shows that insiders own a significant stake in Solarvest Holdings Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM836m, and insiders have RM212m worth of shares in their own names. It’s great to see that insiders have so much invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

common public ownership

The general public, which are usually individual investors, hold 32% of Solarvest Holdings Berhad. Although this group can’t necessarily make decisions, it can certainly have a real impact on how the company is run.

private company ownership

Our data shows that private companies hold 33% of the company’s shares. It’s hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so it’s worth looking at who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares of a public company through a separate private company.

It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Solarvest Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should know about 2 warning signs We have seen with SolarVest Holdings Berhad.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

