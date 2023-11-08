Will Cady is a creative strategist, consultant, speaker and marketer. He is currently the global brand ambassador of Reddit and the founding head of Reddit’s KarmaLab creative strategy team. In his role as strategist, he has advised leaders of powerhouse brands such as Apple, Google, Samsung, T-Mobile, AT&T, Adobe, Toyota, Lego, McDonald’s, Chipotle, and Coca-Cola. Additionally, he has consulted with Netflix, Disney, Amazon Studios, Paramount, and other entertainment leaders. Will Cady has appeared on stage in front of thousands of people at SXSW, the Consumer Electronics Show, Cannes Lions, and The Gathering. He was recently named to AdWeek’s “Top 50” 2020 for Tech, Media and Marketing.

Below, Will shares five key insights from his new book, Which Way is North: A Creative Compass for Makers, Marketers, and Mystics, Hear the audio version read by Will himself in the Next Big Idea app.

1. Anxiety is creativity, ready to be transformed.

These are incredibly worrying times. We are all feeling it. The prevalence of anxiety today does not mean there is something wrong with us. It means we have to do something. Worry is stagnant energy. That energy wants to move. Energy in motion becomes emotion. This is the catharsis we crave. We crave the emotional release of turning stuck anxiety into a moving story.

I described a sunset-time meeting with a Zen master who placed my hand on his throat so I could feel his cancer. I was only eighteen years old and I had never experienced such terror before, let alone felt it with my own hands. “Behind the fear,” he told me, “is excitement.” All emotions are energies that carry a story. The Zen mind simply sees them. My artist mind sees them as invitations to external action or internal resolution. I was studying music production at Berklee College and learning all about playing instruments, but I was struggling to understand how to write songs. There, in that zendo, I learned where to look to find an idea – a story worth telling. Worry

What an opportunity. We all have worries and the stories our worries tell can be incredibly creative. There are countless stories within everyone. It just takes a little courage and practice to learn how to share them.

2. Meditation is a creative tool.

I developed the Seven Directions System of Meditation to transform anxiety into creativity. Each stage is an in-depth exploration of a direction that is a part of the entire seven directions system. Thus there is a type of geometry. It is a tesseract that acts as a compass for your inner world.

Many meditation systems insist that people quiet their minds. Let’s be real. This is hard to do, and so many people give up before even starting meditation. What if there was a meditation system that didn’t tell you to avoid your thoughts, but instead invited you to engage with them? How can thinking of the mind not as an empty sky, but as a sandbox full of curiosities, help you get started in meditation? This is what the Seven Directions System promises and is designed to do. It is not a tool to escape from this world to attain enlightenment. It is a tool to bring enlightenment through creativity.

“What if there were a meditation system that didn’t tell you to avoid your thoughts, but invited you to engage with them?”

Each of the seven directions is associated with a question: What is in front of you? What’s behind you? What do you rest on (beneath you)? What shines on you? What do you get (on your left)? What do you give (to your right)? What is in your heart (center)?

These are strategically open-ended questions designed to initiate a dialogue between your conscious self and unconscious self. Your conscious self asks. Your unconscious self answers. The practice uses active imagination and active breathing to explore each of these directions and their questions, as well as the answers they bring in the unique language of your unconscious. Inner sight, sound, smell, feeling.

Taken as an exercise, the seven directions help to break down an anxious feeling into more precise form. Instead of a vague, dominating feeling of something larger than life, meditating through directions helps you figure out where the anxiety is coming from and what story it brings up. Is it in front of you? Ah, maybe it’s the dinner you scheduled tomorrow. What story is anxiety telling? What are you going to do about it? Let it go? Or make something of it?

Now, you are bigger than worry and worry is, in fact, serving you. Giving you energy, not taking it away.

3. Curiosity is the key.

Curiosity is a state of mind, yes, but it’s also a noun. The curiosity you have within you and the curiosities you find. train your brain Always Are you watching?

Start inward first. With practice, meditations like the Seven Directions will help you become more familiar with your inner language. You will become familiar with the specific types of thoughts, sensations, and experiences that reside at the intersection of your inner world where your conscious self and unconscious self meet.

Eventually, inevitably, you’ll encounter some strange thing that makes absolutely no sense or doesn’t normally exist; Some curious. These are the threads of genius that hang where only those who know how to look for them can see. Pull on those threads and you may be attracted to something extraordinary.

“Curiosities are a storehouse of creative information waiting for you to discover.”

I call them curiosities—little deviations from the signal that seem a little out of place. Mystics travel the universe looking for curiosities in their dreams and visions. Marketers look for curiosities in culture to identify upcoming trends: a new color emerging in a city’s fashion, a recurring word or phrase that different people suddenly start saying, a strange new meme that Appears on social media feeds, striking popularity of a humble folk song. These are all indicators of a story that is ready to be told in the curious energy emerging in the culture. Something in people wants to move.

Curiosities are kernels of creative information waiting for you to discover. It takes a trained eye to see them and follow where they are leading. So train. The Seven Directions System is an exercise in developing those muscles. With your eyes closed, you work on exploring the curiosities of your inner world, like lifting weights in the gym. Eyes open, you will find that the strength this practice gives you will help you see your external world in a completely new light, full of insight and possibility.

4. Archetypes are the color wheel for culture (and programming code for AI).

There was a moment at a convention when a Standing Rock Sioux man came up to me who pointed to my bag and said kindly but sternly, “If you’re going to wear that symbol, you should understand what it means. ” So begins my journey into the importance of symbols and the stories they bring through cultures.

For academics, the study of symbols and how meaning is created with them is called semiotics, which has become increasingly popular among today’s marketers. However, symbols are more than just objects of study. they are alive. Each symbol is filled with the energy of curiosity and an operating system of understanding that weaves them together into stories we recognize, even if only in our unconscious. An exorcist can summon these spirits. A psychologist might call these ideals. An artist calls them colors and paints with them.

Have you ever noticed that most of our movies and television shows feature the same set of characters in the same stories? Or that the company’s logos seem to copy those same motifs? Have you noticed that even in the real world, people laugh or dance in the same way or dress in the same style? Have you seen politicians bickering over who is the hero and who is the villain? Have you noticed that you can do the same with your friends and family?

Culture is a picture of our collective human psyche and ideals are the colors that paint them. They represent the energy of meaning inside the symbols and stories that we see outside. Look no further than the use of archetypes in brands. Nike, Greek goddess of victory. The siren in the Starbucks logo. Diana, the goddess of the hunt, is literally Wonder Woman. The mythical reaper of wisdom behind the Apple iPhone.

“Ideal literacy is the main qualification of intuition.”

An archetype distills different interpretations of meaning into a coherent feeling that people can relate to. The bravery of the brave. Magician’s faith. Lover’s desire. Fear of the villain. Often, I have used the coherence of archetypes as programming code for artificial intelligence to guide my creative output with greater precision. I might say, “Become a magician,” or taking advantage of all the AI’s reservoir of human knowledge, I might prompt with more sophistication, “Become Mercury.” Become Hermes Trismegistus. Be the energy between Binah and Chokmah of the Sefirot of Kabbalah. AI has the ability to know where these signals lead.

The ideal systems of thinkers from every culture are very useful for injecting human feeling into everything we create, even through AI. Jungian Archetypes, the Greek Pantheon, the Tarot, the Zodiac and the I Ching are brilliantly designed color wheels of the human experience created to channel higher intelligence. Whether or not you believe what they represent is true, they have always been programming codes for creation.

Like colors, archetypes can be mixed in a palette and created via the AI’s paint brush for anything you set in motion to do. they give Character, Mystics have known this for a long time. Archaic literacy is the main ability of intuition. First, you learn the names, then you learn the emotions.

5. There is a brain in your heart and the time to use it is now.

How smart can you be with emotions? There are about 40,000 ganglia neurons in your heart, which are capable of storing memories. But whose memories? They maintain the rhythm of your heartbeat, which in turn provides information about how to feel.

Recent study published in journal in 2023 psychophysiology Psychologists at Cornell University have shown that our heartbeat can change our perception of time. In 2002, while practicing a difficult piece of music for metronome, in a rehearsal room, I focused on the fast tempo of the piece I was playing and noticed a curiosity. According to my perception, the timing between my heartbeats was more consistent than the beats of the metronome, which seemed inconsistent and full of changes as I played. As I dug deeper into this curiosity of the changing dynamics between my pulse and my sense of time, I began to realize that each of my heartbeats also has a feeling – and that feeling has a way of experiencing time. Can be described as. “The groove is in the heart,” I laughed when I remembered what my music teacher always used to say. This was not a metaphor.

As I grew and my practice in art and meditation deepened, I began to see that the ideals best corresponded with these emotions – each with their own musical signature in the beat of my heart. Each of them had their own way of experiencing time. A firm and strong heartbeat for the hero. Slow and patient heartbeat for the sage. Heart beat for lover. Each of them embodies a holistic way of experiencing the world and thus became my internal vocabulary for creating art and my life.

This is the wisdom of the heart described from the inside out. This is the intelligence you gain in the depths of meditation. This is the intelligence that has certainty even in the most profound changes. This is the music that binds people together. The mind thinks. The heart knows. Emotions are primary in the facts we choose to explain them.

