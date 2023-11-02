Image Source: Getty Images

both of these FTSE 100 The shares appear to offer exceptional all-round value right now.

They both trade at forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios around 12 times below the index average. Additionally, each Footsie shares have a respective dividend yield above 3.8% on average.

So which one is the best buy for my UK share portfolio right now?

shell

There may be a possibility of oil prices increasing shell (LSE:SHEL) looks like an attractive buy today. The World Bank has predicted in recent days that the price of crude oil could exceed $150 a barrel ($157) if the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates into a regional fight.

Production curbs by OPEC+ countries, combined with continued drawdown in US reserves, are already threatening to push oil prices above current levels of around $90 a barrel. However, I am not ready to buy oil major Shale given the ongoing uncertainties over long-term fossil fuel demand.

The company derives the bulk of its profits from its traditional upstream and downstream activities. This poses a clear threat to investors as the fight against climate change intensifies.

In fact, less than 5% of Shell’s earnings in the second quarter came from its renewables and energy solutions unit. This division covers its operations in green and alternative fuels (such as wind, solar and hydrogen).

The worry is that shale is also moving away from clean energy, while demand for oil and gas is likely to peak soon. It has reneged on a pledge to cut annual crude oil production by 2030. And last week, Oily announced plans to eliminate 200 jobs while scaling back its hydrogen strategy.

Today, Shell shares trade at a P/E ratio of 7.8x for 2023. They also offer a 4.2% dividend yield, but even at current prices, I’m not keen on investing.

wpp

advertising giant wpp (LSE:WPP) is under a lot of pressure right now as companies cut spending. This is perhaps no surprise as marketing expenditures often fall precipitously during economic recessions.

In fact, last week the FTSE company had reduced its full year sales target due to weakness in China and the technology sector. After a weak third quarter, the agency now expects like-for-like sales to increase between 0.5% and 1% in 2023. This is lower than the previous range of 1.5-3%.

Still, I’d be happy to buy WPP shares right now. This is because I believe its focus on digital advertising will create significant long-term profit opportunities and drive its share price above current levels.

Digital media is the largest and fastest growing sector of the landscape. And as social media and connected TV advertising have grown in scale, the market has become more complex, increasing companies’ reliance on such agencies.

This is likely to continue, and WPP’s growing global presence puts it in an excellent position to take advantage of this opportunity. I think the company – which trades at a P/E ratio of 7.3x for 2023 and offers a huge dividend yield of 5.7% – is a top bargain stock at current prices.

Which of these FTSE 100 shares is the better deal this November? appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

