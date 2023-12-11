Which market will offer the best opportunities in 2024?

One of our predictions is that 2024 will be the second best year to enter crypto positions. The best year was 2023, in fact it was 2 and 3 months earlier, when we were shouting from the rooftops to buy the top cryptocurrencies. Although it is too late to initiate new positions now that prices will bottom out, we are on record with the market calling that ‘buy on dips’ in crypto could be the best investment opportunity of 2024 across all markets and asset classes. Is, because the crypto will reach the top in the period of 2025-2026.

We acknowledge that many investors prefer to stay away from cryptocurrencies. Reasons put forward for avoiding investing in digital assets like crypto include ‘too risky’ and ‘too manipulative’ and ‘no intrinsic value’ and ‘only for criminals’ and ‘solution looking for problem’ Are.

Although we respect anyone’s opinion, we certainly don’t agree with most.

Our duty is to identify opportunities and threats irrespective of the market and opinions/preferences. Everyone can have their own choice, we find out where the big money will be made.

We’re certainly not biased, and we’re neither the ultimate bull nor the ultimate bear. As it relates to crypto investing, while we love cryptocurrencies, we are no crypto perma-bulls. We see big opportunities for 2024, 2025 and 2026. In fact, we saw a huge opportunity in 2023, we saw it and published several articles in the public domain, which one by one were not only highly accurate but also the most profitable trades and opportunities of the year. case in point:

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies for November 2023 – All 3 Cryptocurrencies Doubled Since Then!

The fastest cryptocurrency chart setup of October 2023 – this crypto token has almost doubled since then!

Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Long-Term in 2023 – Most of these 5 tokens, minted in August, have doubled since then!

Market opportunity of 2024 and also of this decade

Let’s be very clear, if the above token tips that we also shared in a public space (albeit without mentioning the symbol, the symbols are communicated to premium members) were influential, then our point is this: “you is not seen nothing yet,

Yes, this team @InvestingHaven is writing this, editor of the world’s first crypto investment research service since the beginning of 2017.

The biggest profits in dollar terms over the next three years will come from cryptocurrencies. The best moment to enter was last summer, the second best moment to enter would be ‘fall 2024’.

Recently, we made a statement that crypto is the hottest investment opportunity of this decade:

The crypto market is currently offering amazing entry opportunities. Possibly the best crypto investment opportunity of this decade is here.

When it comes to crypto investment opportunities, we’ve shared some relevant insights in recent articles, let’s recap them.

How high can Bitcoin rise in 2024?

Our base forecast for Bitcoin in 2024 is $45,600 and the bullish forecast is $66,000. We expect Bitcoin to reach all-time high in 2025.

Will Bitcoin reach $100,000 in 2024, 2025 or 2026?

Bitcoin has the potential to rise to over $100,000 in 2025 or 2026 following the completion of the ongoing multi-year W-reversal framework.

The long-term BTC chart, with 7-year growth depicted in green, is an absolute beauty. However, there is now resistance to this. It’s too late to enter, the right time to enter was a few months ago, when no one believed crypto would ever perform well again.

The top market opportunities for 2024 are

One of the biggest problems we have identified in working with investors around the world in recent years is impatience. Actually, if a market or stock or cryptocurrency is not rising right now, it is not good. At least, that’s the way of thinking, not our way of thinking to be clear.

In August, we wrote about the top 5 cryptocurrencies to buy in the long term in 2023. We’ve suggested 5 tokens based on their chart setup (omit the symbol to ensure readers focus on what the chart is conveying).

One of them was Phantom, we added this comment to the chart:

The next token is one of our top favorites from a utility potential standpoint, it definitely has a gorgeous setup. All the points we mentioned above also apply to the next coin, provided it respects its 2022 low.

This is the chart published on August 13, 2023:

This is today’s Phantom chart. As seen, the price has doubled.

It’s too late now to enter the Phantom. Although prices will rise, ultimately, investors are not making the ideal entry now, the ideal entry was 4 months ago.

Why do most investors avoid the chart setup shown in August? Because there is no speed!

Why do we like the chart setup from August? Because we see the momentum coming, and we can buy when the market is calm, make great entries, let the market work for us (as opposed to working and sweating in our momentum driven market).

Here’s another example from the same article:

This next one of our top picks for the long term is trendless in a W-reversal pattern. Even if it drops another 30%, it will be super bullish long term.

This is the chart published on August 13, 2023:

The token was TheGraph, and below is what its chart looks like today:

Then, as the price has doubled since then, it is too late to enter, our members start pulling out their principal to hold the ‘free tokens’ longer.

What to Expect from This Top 2024 Opportunity?

It’s very simple – the top opportunity of 2024 will be positioning.

Investors will have the chance to position themselves in some of the top tokens, with the chart setup shown above (the ones from August 2023), pointing towards multi-bagger potential.

The price of those tokens may increase in 2024 or 2025, but not before 2026.

In the end, what matters most is the potential for massive upside, not when exactly you’ll see returns, provided it’s over a period of about 3 years (which is a reasonable waiting period).

