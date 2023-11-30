There is probably no measurement of the popularity of non-fungible tokens. Profile Picture (PFP) What started as “JPEGS” has evolved into more attractive use cases. What’s more impressive about NFTs is how diverse their uses and purposes are and how they attract different types of people. For example, some users hold NFTs for their utilities, some for their aesthetic value, while other NFT collectors are in the market to trade and make profits.

Unlike many other tradable assets, NFTs have the distinctive properties of immutability and provable exclusivity. The collector’s decision to purchase such property depends on various factors. It is worth noting that there are collectors who derive pleasure from the very act of purchasing. However, it is undeniable that collectors look for NFTs that retain their value over time. Thus, the question arises: What characteristics contribute to the value of an NFT?

The NFT sector is famous for record-breaking sales figures and huge profit returns, sometimes in days or weeks. In this article, we explore the basics of determining what makes an NFT valuable. Whether you are an experienced NFT collector or a newbie, this article will give you everything you need. You just have to read till the end. let’s go!

The only event that drew the world’s attention to NFTs was the multi-million dollar sale of Beeple’s “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” and several other high-figure NFT sales, which grew rapidly. As a result, many people who dared to go into space did so in the hope of finding such luck. It’s no surprise that the most common use of NFTs is as tradable assets.

The value of an NFT depends on its rarity and its demand. NFTs from teams like Yuga Labs often fetch high prices. For example, the Bored Ape Yacht Collection (BAYC) is one of the most expensive NFT collections. Similarly, BAYC’s sister collection, Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), also ranks high in the NFT market. ,

However, even in renowned collections, some NFTs command high price tags due to their rarity. Checking the rarity of an NFT is a straightforward process, as you can simply use a rarity calculator. However, it is important to note that rarity alone does not guarantee a high selling price. Instead, it shows that the NFT is a rare gem within the collection, increasing its chances of fetching a high price.

Now that we’ve covered the basics of understanding NFTs, let’s look in more detail at some of the other things that add to the value of NFTs.

As mentioned earlier, the rarity of an NFT adds to its value. This factor especially applies in cases of NFTs within larger collections. For example, the BAYC NFT collection contains 10,000 NFTs. Although all of these 10,000 ape-like NFTs look alike, some have qualities that make them unique from the rest. An example of such quality is “King’s Crown”, which has only 77 NFTs in its collection.

However, rarity is different in the case of 1-0f-1 or limited edition NFTs. These NFTs come in small numbers; Thus, their rarity is based on the fact that only a few of them are known to exist. There’s only one edition of Beeple’s “Everydays: The First 5000 Days,” which is why it sold for $69 million.

Another important factor to keep in mind is usability. Utility refers to the various possibilities and functionalities associated with NFTs as well as the benefits derived from holding a specific NFT. As the NFT craze started to wane, collectors started paying more attention to the utilities and benefits offered by NFTs. In response, many NFT projects started prioritizing this aspect when developing their collections.

For example, BAYC holders get several benefits from holding NFTs. This includes free airdrops of MAYC and other NFTs that are now worth thousands of dollars. Similarly, holders can commercialize their NFTs and earn passive income. Holders of BAYC NFTs can also use them as in-game characters in Yug Labs’ Otherside metaverse.

In the over-saturated NFT market, where thousands of NFTs are created monthly, the chances of success are low, especially for new projects. Often, the name or team behind a project adds to its importance. Yuga Labs is a good example of how much value reputation adds.

During the Otherside public mint, the demand for NFTs within the collection was so high that it crashed the Ethereum network. Some users even paid double the value of an NFT as gas fees just to create a second token. The reason this happens is that Yuga Labs consistently launches top ranking collections, thereby increasing their desirability. So without a doubt, for many collectors, Otherworld Otherworld had a lot of potential. Since its launch, it has maintained its position as the top-ranked NFT collection even during the crypto winter.

NFTs are part of the core of a vast and rapidly expanding Web3 ecosystem. NFTs are not just JPEGs for social media but are now used for a variety of purposes. The use cases are myriad, from in-game assets for monetization to tokens in virtual casinos and digital wearables.

Interoperability, therefore, refers to the ability of NFTs to be used on multiple platforms and for different purposes. This ability gives NFT holders greater flexibility in putting their NFTs to multiple uses across multiple platforms.

Social media communities are an essential part of the NFT ecosystem. They are often found on social media platforms like Discord and Twitter. These communities are sometimes exclusive and restricted to particular NFT holders, but at other times, they are opened up to the general public.

NFTs with strong and active communities are often in high demand. This is because the community serves as a place where people discuss NFTs, teach newcomers how to join the project, and promote upcoming drops. Furthermore, the size of the community affects the value of NFTs. For example, there are some NFT communities with over 100,000 members. This means that there will always be demand for NFTs and holders looking to sell won’t have to wait so long.

The community is one of the ways to verify whether a project is legitimate or not. Incomplete or unclear community often indicates that such a project is not transparent.

In short, NFTs are in high demand and are traded daily on NFT marketplaces. Although there are opportunities to make immense profits, it is not certain that every NFT will be valuable. However, based on the factors we discussed above, users can selectively choose which NFT they will own. Similarly, NFT creators can use these factors to improve their current and future NFT projects.

