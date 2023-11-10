Life expectancy is expected to become a key policy point in the EU as the continent struggles with an aging population.

The average life expectancy of a European at birth is 80.1 years, according to 2021 data – yet applying this to the entire continent is misleading.

The latest figures released this week by Eurostat, Europe’s official database, show the divide between different regions of continental Europe, where average life expectancy ranges from 69 to 85 years.

Of the 242 NUTS 2 regions – the EU’s system for dividing economic zones – Bulgaria’s Severozapazane had the highest average life expectancy at 69.7 years, while the highest was seen in Madrid, Spain, at 85.4.

Higher figures result from rising living standards, better lifestyle and better education as well as greater access to quality health services, and lower figures indicate a lack of those factors.

According to available data, life expectancy was higher for women in all regions and, in general, women in Europe were expected to live 5.7 years longer than men.

On a country scale, Liechtenstein maintained the highest life expectancy at 84.4 years in 2021. The average life expectancy of the Swiss at birth was 83.9 years, followed by the Spaniards at 83.3 years and the Finns at 83.2 years.

Life expectancy in Europe was increasing at a relatively steady pace as of 2019, with life expectancy at 81.3 years. However, subsequent years have seen record declines in numbers, often attributed to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 figures are even lower than the 2020 life expectancy of 80.4 years.

Experts believe that the recession will eventually recede, attributed to declining infant mortality rates and better access to factors that raise living standards.

This is also reflected in country-wide statistics, as countries with higher scores on the Human Development Index rank at the top.

What do these statistics really tell us?

According to the World Health Organization, life expectancy at birth is the average number of years a newborn baby will live, based on several factors including time, region, and pre-existing conditions.

The indicator takes into account the prevailing sex- and age-specific mortality rates at birth in a given country, region or geographical area, for a specific year.

Often hailed as an important tool for tracking society’s well-being, the indicator is fundamental to developing government policies.

For example, France is grappling with the challenge of a population living longer and the resulting pressure on the social security system and health care system.

To tackle the challenge, the French government passed a series of reforms earlier this year aimed at raising the retirement age and encouraging individuals to work longer. This decision sparked protests across the country.

But France is not alone in struggling with an aging population, and the French are not living the longest either. Across Europe, life expectancy metrics have been trending upward for several decades.

