UNWTO says more than half of global destinations now offer digital nomad visas.

Digital nomad visas are growing in popularity, according to a new report from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Since 2020, many countries have created visas specifically for remote workers in response to travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first was Estonia which introduced its special digital nomad visa program in July 2020.

As video conferencing technology has improved and the freedom to work outside the office has increased, the popularity of digital nomadism has continued to grow over the past three years.

For example, in the US, the number of digital nomads is projected to increase by 131 percent from 2019 to a total of 17 million in 2022.

And with increasing popularity, more and more countries have created visa schemes specifically targeted at these international remote workers. There are a variety of advantages and disadvantages to the different visas offered around the world.

What do digital nomad visas look like around the world?

Nearly half of the 54 destinations analyzed by UNWTO offer visas of up to one year.

Canada offers the shortest stay for digital nomads at only 30 days while Thailand issues the longest visa.

Most countries initially allow visas of three to six months with the possibility of extension or renewal at the end of this period.

It found that the US was the most digital nomad-friendly region. Visa programs are offered to 21 different destinations, primarily small island states. in Europe, 19 countries have digital nomad visa While two others, Italy and North Macedonia, are working on launching special programs.

Nearly 40 percent of destinations exempt digital nomads from tax payment croatia, Portugal and Albania. UNWTO found that nomads became taxable residents after staying for 183 days in most places.

Antigua and Barbuda offers holders a two-year visa without taxes while Barbados and Latvia offer a one-year visa.

the minimum Income Requirements also varied wildly across 54 countries. There is no minimum monthly requirement in Anguilla, Bahamas, Curaçao, Morocco and St. Lucia.

However, in the Cayman Islands, you will need to earn around $100,000 (€93,600) per year to apply for a visa. Most destinations generally required a minimum income of between $1,000 and $4,000 (€936 and €3,744) per month.

Where is it easiest and cheapest to apply for a Digital Nomad Visa?

When it comes to application, 76 percent of destinations allow digital nomads to apply online. But a surprising number of countries are also included estoniaCyprus and Iceland still only accept hard copy applications.

Four-fifths of countries process applications within a month. Many work much faster than this, with some authorities, including Greece, Morocco and Barbados, taking a maximum of 10 days. Some of the longest processing times were found CzechiaDenmark, Ecuador, Malaysia, Norway, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates which all varied between two and four months.

The UNWTO reports all 54 countries require some form of criminal record check as part of the process.

The cost of applying also varies around the world. Only 6 percent of countries, including Aruba, Georgia and Mauritius, had no fees for visa applications.

The highest fees were found in Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the Cayman Islands and Grenada where a visa will cost you more than €1,000.

What has been the impact of the Digital Nomad Visa?

The UNWTO analysis notes that, while digital nomadism has emerged as a model to support tourism losses from COVID-19, its impact is still hard to evaluate.

Generally, these special visas provide a good option for individuals wishing to travel, providing the opportunity to explore new places while still being able to work. They can also help with promotion Lesser Visited Destinations Such as encouraging people to travel to rural areas or in low season.

But, it cautions that digital nomads should be encouraged to integrate with the local economy and culture.

For example, research has shown that digital nomads rely heavily on short-term rentals through platforms for their accommodation. like airbnb, This aspect of the emerging trend has inspired local residents in some countries Portugal to blame remote workers for pushing them out of the housing market,

