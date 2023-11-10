The OECD has ranked the highest-earning countries by how much they spend on health care, but some health systems are still under financial pressure.

The health systems of the world’s highest-earning countries are under immense financial pressure, according to a new report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The 2023 Health at a Glance report found that health care spending in developed countries was about 9.2 percent of GDP, down from 9.7 percent in 2021, reflecting less need for spending after the pandemic and the impact of inflation.

The report found that across 11 OECD countries, health spending as a share of GDP in 2022 was lower than in 2019.

“Addressing the long-lasting effects of COVID-19 on mental and physical health systems requires access to affordable health care, amid increasing demand for services as a result of the combined impact of population aging and unhealthy lifestyles.” There is a need to provide better and timely access facilities. Health,” OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann said in a statement.

He said accelerating the digital transformation of health systems could improve their effectiveness.

The world’s top spender on health care was the United States, distributing the equivalent of 16.6 percent of its GDP.

It is followed by Germany, which spends 12.7 percent of its GDP on health care, and France, which spends the equivalent of 12.1 percent of its GDP.

The United States was the OECD’s top per capita health care spender, reaching the equivalent of $12,555 (€11,728) per US citizen. They were followed by Switzerland ($8,049 or €7,519) and Germany ($8,011 or €7,483).

According to the OECD, Norway, Austria, the Netherlands and France are the next highest per capita health care spenders.

Per capita annual health care spending in OECD countries increased by an average of 2.6 percent in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between 2019 and 2022, average spending growth per capita reached 3.3 percent with a peak in 2021 before contracting in 2022.

The report showed that many countries have still not fully recovered from the pandemic and that life expectancy in OECD countries decreased by an average of 0.7 years between 2019 and 2020.

Despite some 2022 data pointing to improvement, it remained below pre-pandemic levels in 28 countries, the OECD said.

Where are the most hospital beds and doctors?

OECD countries had an average of 4.3 hospital beds per 1,000 people, with South Korea and Japan having rates higher than other countries.

The OECD report said the number of beds per capita has declined in almost all countries since 2011 due to “greater use of daycare and a decline in average length of stay”.

The largest reductions were seen in Finland, mainly in long-term care and psychiatric care beds.

Meanwhile, the number of doctors in OECD countries increased from 3.5 million in 2011 to 4.3 million in 2021. In all OECD countries, the number of doctors grew more rapidly than the size of the population.

“Long-standing concerns about doctor shortages and the aging of the medical workforce prompted a large number of OECD countries several years ago to increase the number of students in medical education programs; As a result, the number of medical students continues to increase in most countries,” the OECD report said.

South Korea and the UK recorded substantial growth over the past decade, but their numbers were lower in 2011, while Norway, Germany and Switzerland saw strong growth in the number of doctors despite already having above average rates.

The report found that there has been more limited growth in the number of doctors in France and Japan between 2011 and 2021. In France, the number of doctors has increased in line with the size of the population and is projected to decline by 2030 as more doctors retire.

In some countries there are plans to further increase the number of students attending medical school, but this will take years to translate into fully trained doctors.

The number of medical graduates in OECD countries increased from 93,000 in 2000 to 114,000 in 2010 and 160,000 in 2021.

In Ireland, the high number of graduates is partly due to the large share of international students, many of whom move after graduation. The report said this means Ireland will have to import trained doctors from other countries to address the shortage.

“In many OECD countries, concerns about the doctor shortage are particularly relevant to the shortage of general practitioners (GPs) and the shortage of doctors in rural and remote areas,” the report said.

