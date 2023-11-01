School board candidates in Greater Cincinnati raised more than $100,000 for their campaigns this election season, records show.

This money will help them in the race for local school governing seats on November 7. School boards create and review school policies, appoint superintendents, and oversee school budgets.

These reports include money raised by candidates for their main campaign committees. Some candidates may receive support from other political action committees that have filed their reports.

Here’s a look at the top fundraisers running for local school board seats on Tuesday’s ballot.

Ben Lindy for Cincinnati Public Schools

Ben Lindy, president of the Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education, raised the most money ever for re-election. According to the latest report, Lindy’s campaign committee brought in $44,447.09 between July 29 and October 25. This is in addition to the nearly $50,000 already in his campaign finance account before July.

Contributions to his campaign included a $9,000 donation from New York-based Leadership for Educational Equity, a civic leadership development group. It is one of the largest one-time donations ever given to any candidate running for office in Hamilton, Butler, Clermont or Warren counties. Leadership for Educational Equity is a national program made up of alumni from several educational organizations, including Teach for America, where Lindy taught and most recently served as executive director for the southwest Ohio region.

The Ohio Democratic Party also donated a large sum to Lindy’s campaign: approximately $7,000. However, Lindy’s committee contributed $7,000 to the Ohio Democratic Party and more than $5,000 to the Hamilton County Democratic Party.

The committee spent approximately $50,000 on Lindy’s campaign staff, yard signs, consulting services and other merchandise between July 7 and October 13. Nearly $23,000 was given to JM2, a political mail consulting agency dedicated to electing Democrats.

Kenneth Kuhn for Forest Hills School District

Kenneth Kuhn for Forest Hills School Board raised $18,205 between July 14 and Oct. 16, according to campaign reports.

The committee spent approximately $6,000 on flyers, stamps, decals, signs and shirts between July 26 and October 16.

Kuhn’s running mate, Kevin Comerford, gave more than $1,500 to Kuhn’s campaign through Comerford’s own campaign finance committee. Both are endorsed by Ohio Values ​​Voters, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that opposes abortion and gay marriage. Such nonprofits are called dark money groups because they do not have to disclose their funders.

Anderson Township resident Lisa Daly gave about $3,000 to the campaign in separate installments, and Kurt Hartman, a local attorney known for suing local school boards for breaking open meetings laws, helped Kuhn. Gave $300 to the campaign. Current Forest Hills School Board President Linda Hosfeld gave $75.

Center map for Cincinnati Public Schools

Kendra Mapp, endorsed by the Hamilton County Democratic Party, raised $11,530 through its campaign committee between July 1 and October 18 for Cincinnati Public Schools.

The committee spent more than $8,000 between June 3 and October 18 on creating yard signs, shirts and a website.

Eve Bolton’s committee was the largest contributor to Mapp’s campaign. Bolton also has the support of Democrats and his campaign committee has contributed nearly $10,000 to Mapp.

Current school board member Mary Weinberg also contributed $150 to Mapp’s campaign.

The Patriots political action committee contributed $1,300 to Mapp’s campaign. The organization’s mission is to get more women elected to various political seats in Ohio.

Kevin Comerford for Forest Hills School District

Kevin Comerford’s campaign committee Comerford for School Board raised $10,853.72 between July 16 and October 17. He is running for a seat on the Forest Hills School Board.

The committee spent more than $9,000 between July 6 and October 17 on yard signs, stamps, decals, business cards and campaign consulting services.

Anderson Township resident Daly, who contributed large sums to Comerford’s running mate Kuhn, also contributed $500 to Comerford’s campaign. One of Comerford’s most generous contributors is Don Otters of Entertainment Junction, a 25,000-square-foot immersive model train display. The Otters donated $3,000 to Comerford’s campaign.

Danny Tymitz for Mason City Schools

Danny Timmitz is running for Mason City Schools Board of Education. His campaign finance committee brought in $8,784.21 between June 29 and October 18.

The committee spent approximately $8,000 on pens, pencils, yard signs, shirts, koozies and food for the events between July 18 and October 18.

Patriots PAC for Women’s Leadership contributed $700 to Tymitz’s campaign.

Adrienne James for Sycamore Community Schools

Former Sycamore Schools Superintendent Adrienne James, who is now running for the district’s school board, raised $7,660 between Aug. 1 and Oct. 18 through her campaign committee, James4Sycamore.

The committee spent about $5,000 between August 23 and October 31, mostly on printing and mailing postcards, and on fees to the third-party fundraising platform GiveButter.

Her husband Lawrence James contributed most to the campaign finance committee for Yard Signs.

Myra Powers for Milford Exempted Village School District

According to its report, Myra Powers’ campaign committee raised $6,393.57 between August 16 and October 18 for her race for Milford School Board.

The committee spent more than $3,000 on yard signs, shirts and Facebook advertising between July 26 and October 18.

The Patriots also contributed $600 to Powers’ campaign. Lead Ohio, a progressive political action committee, contributed $500 to Powers’ campaign committee.

